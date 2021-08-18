comscore Google launches affordable Pixel Buds A-series TWS earbuds in India: Check price
  Google launches affordable Pixel Buds A-series TWS earbuds in India
Google launches affordable Pixel Buds A-series TWS earbuds in India

Google Pixel Buds A-series TWS earbuds have launched in India at a price of Rs 9,999. The newer Pixel Buds earphones are a more affordable version of the Pixel Buds, which launched in 2019. Check full details here.

Google Pixel Buds A Series

(Image: Google)

Google Pixel Buds A-series earbuds have launched in India at a price of Rs 9,999. The newer Pixel Buds earphones are a more affordable version of the Pixel Buds, which launched in 2019. The newly launched truly wireless earbuds from Google are offered in only one colour option including Clearly White. Also Read - Google Pixel 5a launches with limited availability and minimal upgrades

One of the biggest highlights of the new Pixel Buds A-series is the battery life. Google claims it can deliver up to 24 hours of playback time with the charging case. To recall, these Pixel Buds A-series earbuds were launched in the United States and Canada back in the month of June this year. Also Read - India Independence Day 2021: Google celebrates 75th Independence day with a special artistic Doodle

There are many similarities between the new and the older Pixel Buds. For instance, both these earbuds come packed with 12mm dynamic drivers.  Overall, at the price tag of Rs 9,999, the new Google Pixel Buds A-series offers some impressive features and specifications. Also Read - Google has rolled out call recording feature for Pixel devices globally

Google, Google Pixel Buds A, Google Pixel Buds A launch date, Google Pixel Buds A photos, Google Pixel Buds A rumours, Google Pixel Buds A price in India, Google Pixel Buds A specs, Google Pixel Buds A specifications

(Representational Image: Google Pixel Buds)

Google Pixel Buds A-series specifications

The newly launched Pixel Buds A-series offer a custom-designed 12mm dynamic drivers, which Google claims can deliver clear and natural sound, along with Bass Boost. Some of the key specifications of the new Pixel Buds A-series include IPX4 rated sweat and water resistance certification, passive noise reduction, Google Assistant support and much more.

Pixel Buds A-series TWS earphones come with Adaptive Sound, which increases or decreases the volume based on the surroundings. The new TWS earbuds also bring real-time translation for more than 40 languages, Fast Pair, Find my Device, Adaptive Sound, among others.

Battery being one of the biggest highlights of the Pixel Buds A-series, Google claims that  The newly launched earbuds promise to deliver up to five hours of playback time on a single charge or up to 24 hours using the charging case. The tech giant states that a 15-minute charge can deliver up to three hours of playback time.

While the new Google Pixel Buds offer impressive features for the price tag, there are some aspects that these TWS earbuds lack including wireless charging capability, swipe gesture controls to adjust volume, and Attention Alerts feature.

Published Date: August 18, 2021 3:56 PM IST
  • Published Date: August 18, 2021 3:56 PM IST

