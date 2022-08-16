Google launches Android 13: All you need to know about it

Google today launched Android 13 mobile operating system for Android device users. The newly launched mobile operating system succeeds the company’s Android 12 mobile OS, which as per Android platform distribution numbers released by Google last week is running on 13.3 percent of Android devices, and it comes just weeks after the company released the final beta version of the mobile OS to developers. Also Read - Hacker breached our network via employee Google account, says Cisco

The newly launched Android 13 mobile operating brings a host of new features to the Android ecosystem. The list includes greater customisation controls, improved privacy controls and greater interoperability among connected Android devices. Also Read - 'There will be blood on streets,' Google execs warn employees about layoffs

Here are top things you should know about Android 13: Also Read - YouTube plans to launch an online store for streaming videos: Report

Android 13 top features

— Android 13 gives user greater flexibility to customise the user interface of the OS and apps on their smartphones. Google says that with Android 13, users can customise non-Google apps to match their phone’s wallpaper theme. The company has also updated the media player, which now tailors the look and feel based on the music or podcast that a user is listening to. This is a part of the company’s Material You design.

— Android 13 also enables users to use their Android smartphones in various languages without changing their phone’s language. This means that users can keep their phone’s in one system language and use rest of the apps in various languages as per their convenience.

— Android 13 also brings new Digital Wellbeing features. Google says that with Android 13, users can customise Bedtime Mode with wallpaper dimming and dark theme. These screen options are aimed at helping users’ eyes adjust to the dark when they are about to go to bed.

— Android 13 also brings new security features. With Android 13 users can select the specific photos and videos that they need to share with another app. For understanding, with Android 13, users don’t need to share their entire Photos album with Facebook while sharing pictures on the platform. Instead, they can select the images that they want to upload and give the app access to only those select images.

— With Android 13, Google is also making clipboard smarter. The company said that if users copy sensitive data like their email address, phone number or login credentials on their smartphone, Android 13 will automatically clear their clipboard history after a period of time.

— Additionally, Android 13 also helps users in cutting down the clutter on their phone screens by ensuring that users only get the alerts and notifications that they have subscribed to. “The apps you download will now need your explicit permission to send notifications, rather than being allowed to send notifications by default,” the company wrote in a blog post.

— Google is also improving the over listening experience on Android. Google said on supported headphones that enable head tracking, Spatial Audio will now shift the source of the sound to adapt with how users turn their heads, which in turn will give them a more immersive listening experience.

— Google also said that Soon, users will be able to stream their messaging apps directly to their Chromebook so that they can send and receive messages from their laptops.

— The company also said that Android 13 users will soon be able to copy content such as a URL, picture, text or video from their Android phones and paste it on their tablets or vice versa.

— Google has also updated taskbar on Android 13 for tablets. “With the newly updated taskbar on tablets, you can see all your apps at a glance and easily drag and drop any app in your library into split-screen mode,” the company added.

— Lastly, the company said that tablets powered by Android 13 will register users’ palms and stylus pen as separate touches. This means that Android 13 tablets will be able to distinguish between a stylus touch and a human touch. “”So whether you’re writing or drawing on your tablet, you’ll experience fewer accidental stray marks that come from simply resting your hand on the screen.”

Android 13 availability

As far as availability is concerned, Google said that it has started rolling out Android 13 to its Pixel smartphones starting today. Later this year, the Android 12 successor will arrive on smartphones by Samsung, Asus, HMD (Nokia phones), iQOO, Motorola, OnePlus, Oppo, Realme, Sharp, Sony, Tecno, Vivo, Xiaomi and more.