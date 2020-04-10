Google has launched a braille keyboard for Android devices that’s designed especially for visually challenged users. In a blog post on Friday, the company said it has collaborated with braille developers and differently-able (blind and low vision) people for this keyboard. It can assure that the keyboard will be familiar to anyone who has typed using braille before. It uses a standard 6-key layout and each key represents one of 6 braille dots which, when tapped, make any letter or symbol. Also Read - Google App कुछ OnePlus डिवाइस पर हो रही है क्रैश

"Over 150 years ago, the invention of braille was revolutionary in making reading and writing accessible to blind people. Today, braille displays make typing accessible on most phones and computers through a physical braille keyboard. But it can be time-consuming to connect an external device each time you want to type something quickly on your phone," noted Google on its blog.

The Android braille keyboard is been rolling out to Android devices running Android 5.0 Lollipop or later version. It doesn't require any additional app or hardware. To use the braille keyboard, Google notes that one can turn on the 'TalkBack' in the Accessibility section within Settings, and follow instructions to set it up.

Once you set up the keyboard, use three fingers to swipe up on your screen and try practicing with the gestures tutorial. The braille keyboard will work across all apps on your Android device. It will support braille grade 1 and grade 2, and will be available initially in English, added blog.