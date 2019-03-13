comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Google launches Chrome Lite Pages to increase speed of encrypted HTTPS websites on slow connections
News

Google launches Chrome Lite Pages to increase speed of encrypted HTTPS websites on slow connections

News

Once the "Lite pages" feature is enabled, Google Chrome requests for a lite version of any given HTTPS website from the Google server cache.

  • Published: March 13, 2019 3:00 PM IST
gallery-google-chrome-logo

Google has just announced a new feature as part of its in-house web browser, Google Chrome called “Lite Pages”. This new feature is aimed at improving the total time it takes to load HTTPS websites on Google Chrome for Android on slow internet connections. According to the announcement, the “Lite Pages” will be part of the “Data Saver” feature that comes with the browser. The reason Google launched this new feature is that the now old “Data Saver” feature only supported HTTP pages and there was no way to decrease page load times for HTTPS pages.

According to a report by ZDNet, the new feature decreases the page load times for HTTPS websites when the network speeds are on part with “2G” or even slower connections. To give users some idea, this feature works only when Chrome for Android estimates that it will take users more than 5 seconds to open a web page in any given network connection situation. Once the feature is enabled, the browser requests for a lite version of any given HTTPS website from the Google server cache. After requesting the Lite version, the browser displays that version along with a “Lite” marker in the URL section to indicate slower network speeds.

Watch: Google Pixel 3 XL Hands On

As noted in the report, Google claims that the “Lite pages” allow the browser to improve the loading times for an HTTPS web page by “up to 90 percent” on slow internet connections. According to the report, the company claims that it will only replace content that is static in nature including any text or images but it will not make any changes to any sensitive data. The company states that when Lite Pages feature kicks in, the browser for an optimized lite version of the page, “only the URL of the web-page is shared with Google.

Google Chrome 73 now available with the dark mode support for macOS

Also Read

Google Chrome 73 now available with the dark mode support for macOS

This means that other information including login information, personalized page content, and cookies stay with the user. The report also stated that to enable the new Lite Pages option, users don’t need to do anything special except simply enable the Data Saver option in the browser settings. In addition to this, users can also force enabled the feature with the help of “#force-effective-connection-type” Chrome flag by setting the connection type of the browser to 2G. Last but not least, website manages can stop Chrome from loading the Lite modes of their website which may strip the website of its ads.

  • Published Date: March 13, 2019 3:00 PM IST

Editor's Pick

A YouTuber was arrested at Google's Mountain HQ after threatening violence
News
A YouTuber was arrested at Google's Mountain HQ after threatening violence
Xiaomi-backed Black Shark 2 gaming smartphone confirmed with Snapdragon 855 in teaser

Gaming

Xiaomi-backed Black Shark 2 gaming smartphone confirmed with Snapdragon 855 in teaser

After Galaxy A8+, Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) gets Android Pie update

News

After Galaxy A8+, Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) gets Android Pie update

Airtel revises 4G hotspot plans to compete with JioFi, now starts at Rs 399 per month

News

Airtel revises 4G hotspot plans to compete with JioFi, now starts at Rs 399 per month

Google launches Chrome Lite Pages to increase speed of encrypted HTTPS websites on slow connections

News

Google launches Chrome Lite Pages to increase speed of encrypted HTTPS websites on slow connections

Most Popular

Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701GX First Impressions: Raw power never looked this refined

Dell XPS 15 9570 Review

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review

Oppo F11 Pro First Impressions

Vivo V15 Pro Review

Facebook's messaging ambitions amount to much more than chat

A YouTuber was arrested at Google's Mountain HQ after threatening violence

After Galaxy A8+, Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) gets Android Pie update

Airtel revises 4G hotspot plans to compete with JioFi, now starts at Rs 399 per month

Google launches Chrome Lite Pages to increase speed of encrypted HTTPS websites on slow connections

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Qualcomm says ultrasonic sensor with larger area of recognition to arrive in H2 2019

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

MWC 2019: Here is what to expect

Here’s how cyber forensics go about cleaning up the mess after an attack

Related Topics

Related Stories

A YouTuber was arrested at Google's Mountain HQ after threatening violence

News

A YouTuber was arrested at Google's Mountain HQ after threatening violence
After Galaxy A8+, Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) gets Android Pie update

News

After Galaxy A8+, Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) gets Android Pie update
Google launches Chrome Lite Pages to increase speed of encrypted HTTPS websites on slow connections

News

Google launches Chrome Lite Pages to increase speed of encrypted HTTPS websites on slow connections
Google's Gboard gets offline AI dictation feature

News

Google's Gboard gets offline AI dictation feature
Gmail, YouTube, and Google Drive went down for a number of people; coming back up now

News

Gmail, YouTube, and Google Drive went down for a number of people; coming back up now

हिंदी समाचार

Poco Days सेल: शाओमी Poco F1 पर मिल रहा है 3,500 रुपये की बंपर डिस्काउंट

Tata Sky ने लॉन्च किया लॉन्गटर्म वाला Flexi Annual plan, यूजर्स को मिलेंगे ये बेनिफिट

एयरटेल ने अपने 4G Hotspot प्लान में किए बदलाव, अब 399 रुपये से होती है शुरुआत

गूगल ने बंद किया मैसेंजिंग ऐप Allo, ऐसे डाउनलोड करें अपनी चैट, फोटो और वीडियो

TENNA लिस्टिंग में स्पॉट हुआ Vivo का नया स्मार्टफोन, 6.39 इंच की नॉचलैस AMOLED डिस्प्ले और ट्रिपल कैमरे से होगा लैस

News

Facebook's messaging ambitions amount to much more than chat
News
Facebook's messaging ambitions amount to much more than chat
A YouTuber was arrested at Google's Mountain HQ after threatening violence

News

A YouTuber was arrested at Google's Mountain HQ after threatening violence
After Galaxy A8+, Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) gets Android Pie update

News

After Galaxy A8+, Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) gets Android Pie update
Airtel revises 4G hotspot plans to compete with JioFi, now starts at Rs 399 per month

News

Airtel revises 4G hotspot plans to compete with JioFi, now starts at Rs 399 per month
Google launches Chrome Lite Pages to increase speed of encrypted HTTPS websites on slow connections

News

Google launches Chrome Lite Pages to increase speed of encrypted HTTPS websites on slow connections