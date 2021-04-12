Google Lens with OCR now available for Google Photos desktop web

Google Lens has now been integrated on Google Photos on desktop Web browsers. The image recognition technology which is already available across the board on the Android platform will now enable text copying via optical character recognition (OCR) on the Photos desktop web version. Also Read - Apple now lets you transfer iCloud photos to Google Photos: Here's how

The new feature first spotted by 9to5Google retains similar functionality to that in Image Search. While opening an image with text on it, it will pop up 'copy text from image' suggestion chip. As per the report, the Lens logo appears to the left of share, edit, zoom, and other controls in Google Photos. Tapping the option will show the usual Google Lens animation of pulsating dots over the image. Following this, all text in a photo is selected by default and it appears in the right panel. You can choose specific text from a 'passage' that you want to check by selecting the option Deselect text from the top right corner.

Notably, Google integrated Photos to Google Lens in Android devices earlier this year to scan saved photos directly from the gallery. The tool can be found at the bottom of the screen alongside Share, Edit, and Delete options. While Google Lens uses OCR (optical character recognition) to analyse texts from pictures is cited to be one the most convenient features that scans printed, written text and convert it into machine-readable form. As per the report, the feature at present doesn't recognise plants or monuments.

Speaking of integration, Google recently added Chat, Rooms tabs to free Gmail personal accounts. While workspace feature was earlier available for enterprise Workspace users it was rolled out free Gmail accounts on April 4. The Mountain View-based tech giant also made a major design overhaul to Google Play Store recently. With the likely aim to fix gesture navigation incompatibility, Google added new navigation and made changes to Play Store’s settings on Android.