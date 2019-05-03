comscore
Google likely to redesign the Play Store on Android TV; plans to add video previews in apps

As part of the report, Shalini Govil-Pai revealed that Google was also keen on expanding its Android TV app ecosystem to fitness apps, education apps, and even more games.

Google has revealed that it is planning to make some changes to its smart TV OS, Android TV to improve the overall performance. These new changes include redesigning the Google Play Store that comes with Android TV. The redesign will be done to add “video previews” to the apps. Google thinks that this change will make the Play Store more visual and cinematic to its users, something that is in line with what users usually expect from the content on TVs. Senior Director for product management at Android TV, Shalini Govil-Pai also added that Google is working on bringing some missing apps to the Play Store including Discovery, Watch TNT, and Nick Jr.

Shalini revealed details about the change along with other changes in an interview to TechHive. She also revealed that Google was also keen on expanding its Android TV app ecosystem to fitness apps, education apps, and even more games. Android TV has not seen any paradigm shift in the design on strategy in some time but the new changes are fueled by the increase in the total number of apps and games that are meant for Android TV-powered devices.

Google stated that the total number of apps and games in the Play Store for Android TV has increased to 5,000 from the 3,000 number in just about one year. The interesting thing to note here is that this increase is because of more developers making more apps and games that are aimed towards smart televisions. This observation comes from the fact that not many Android TV-powered set-top boxes really launched in the market last year and instead, the new launches were focused on Android TV-powered Smart TVs.

During the interview, Google revealed that it was indeed happy with the way Android TV has evolved over the last few years. Shalini added, “Google is investing and is 100 percent committed to it, and we’re putting our best foot forward on it, I think that is the change that people are looking for” while talking about how serious Google is about the platform. Google also revealed that some new hardware-related announcements are coming “in the next couple of weeks” while more device launches scheduled for the fall.

