comscore Google Live Captions may soon come to phone calls | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Google Live Captions could soon bring real-time transcribing to phone calls
News

Google Live Captions could soon bring real-time transcribing to phone calls

News

Once the Google Live Captions is enabled during a phone call, it will play audio informing the other party that their call is being transcribed.

  • Updated: April 24, 2020 2:04 PM IST
Google Live Captions

At Google’s 2019 I/O event, the company first announced its Live Captions feature. The tool uses on-device machine learning models to detect spoken English in various media. It then proceeds to generate and display automatic captions. The feature was originally made available only on the Google Pixel 4. Ever since, it has however expanded to some older Pixel phones, the Samsung Galaxy S20, OnePlus 7t, and the OnePlus 8. The feature itself had however seen no update since then. Although now it seems the company is bringing Google Live Captions to phone calls. Also Read - Google to make identity verification mandatory for all advertisers

While examining the latest Android 11 Developer Preview 3 on a Google Pixel 4, XDA noticed something new. The new code is found in the teardown of the Device Personalization Services apk. This is the app used for Live Captions. The teardown revealed a line of code that suggests that users may soon have the ability to turn Live captions on over a phone call. Also Read - Google Stadia user base surges after free 2 month offer, mobile app crosses 1 million installs

Watch: Secret Android Features you didn’t know about

When you enable Google Live Captions over a phone call, an audio file will be played to inform participants that the call is being transcribed in real-time. A preset audio file will play in such a situation. As per some more code found in the apk, the line will say “Hi, the person you’re about to speak with has call captions turned on. They’ll see captions of what you say to help them listen along.” Also Read - Google Meet to rival Zoom with new AI-based noise cancelling and light-enhancing features

Note that the current API that Google Live Captions require to function, does not allow capturing of voice call audio. This will be the AudioPlaybackCaptureConfiguration API. However, new system-only permission may change this later on. System-only permission would allow only system apps to access your call, not risking it falling in the hands of a third-party app.

Google to make identity verification mandatory for all advertisers

Also Read

Google to make identity verification mandatory for all advertisers

It is also worth noting that just because the code was found on the new developer preview, does not guarantee the arrival of the feature to Android. The feature, while present, still remains unimplemented in the new build, and Google may pull it back at any time. So we wouldn’t get our hopes too high, for now.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 24, 2020 2:01 PM IST
  • Updated Date: April 24, 2020 2:04 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Travis Scott's Fortnite never seen before concert garnered 12.3 million players
Gaming
Travis Scott's Fortnite never seen before concert garnered 12.3 million players
Apple Music comes to Samsung Smart TVs

Smart TVs

Apple Music comes to Samsung Smart TVs

Xiaomi Mi A3 gets Android 10 update for the fourth time

News

Xiaomi Mi A3 gets Android 10 update for the fourth time

Google Live Captions may soon come to phone calls

News

Google Live Captions may soon come to phone calls

Asus Zenfone Max M2 gets Android 10 beta update

News

Asus Zenfone Max M2 gets Android 10 beta update

Most Popular

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

OnePlus 7T long-term Review

Apple Music comes to Samsung Smart TVs

Xiaomi Mi A3 gets Android 10 update for the fourth time

Google Live Captions may soon come to phone calls

Asus Zenfone Max M2 gets Android 10 beta update

Google makes identity verification mandatory for all advertisers

OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 7T: Which one is better?

Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks

Is OnePlus 8 really worth it?

Secret Android Features you didn't know about

Contract tracing: Here is what it means and how it works

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google Live Captions may soon come to phone calls

News

Google Live Captions may soon come to phone calls
Google makes identity verification mandatory for all advertisers

News

Google makes identity verification mandatory for all advertisers
Android 11 Developer Preview 3 released

News

Android 11 Developer Preview 3 released
Credit card records of millions left exposed by payments startup for 3 weeks

News

Credit card records of millions left exposed by payments startup for 3 weeks
Google Stadia user base surges after free 2 month offer, mobile app crosses 1 million installs

Gaming

Google Stadia user base surges after free 2 month offer, mobile app crosses 1 million installs

हिंदी समाचार

वीवो ने लॉन्च किया मिड रेंज स्मार्टफोन Vivo Y50, जानिए कीमत और फीचर्स

iQOO 3 स्मार्टफोन की कीमत में 4000 रुपये की कटौती, OnePlus 8 को मिलेगी कड़ी टक्कर

Xiaomi लॉन्च कर सकती है 150 मेगापिक्सल के कैमरे वाला दुनिया का पहला स्मार्टफोन

Huawei Nova 7 सीरीज के तीन दमदार स्मार्टफोन लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और खूबियां

एंड्रॉयड टीवी फीचर के साथ 3999 रुपये में लॉन्च हुआ Asianet Smart Dongle, जानें खूबियां

Latest Videos

OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 7T: Is this a meaningful upgrade?

Features

OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 7T: Is this a meaningful upgrade?
Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks

Features

Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks
OnePlus 8 Series India Price Revealed: Is it worth your money?

Features

OnePlus 8 Series India Price Revealed: Is it worth your money?
Secret Android Features you didn't know about

Features

Secret Android Features you didn't know about

News

Apple Music comes to Samsung Smart TVs
Smart TVs
Apple Music comes to Samsung Smart TVs
Xiaomi Mi A3 gets Android 10 update for the fourth time

News

Xiaomi Mi A3 gets Android 10 update for the fourth time
Google Live Captions may soon come to phone calls

News

Google Live Captions may soon come to phone calls
Asus Zenfone Max M2 gets Android 10 beta update

News

Asus Zenfone Max M2 gets Android 10 beta update
Google makes identity verification mandatory for all advertisers

News

Google makes identity verification mandatory for all advertisers