comscore Google makes $600 million investment to expand US data centre | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Google makes $600 million investment to expand US data centre
News

Google makes $600 million investment to expand US data centre

News

This network is what powers Google searches, email, all of the photos they store and treasure, and the maps that help people find their way home. This new investment takes Google's total investment in Oklahoma to over $3 billion.

  • Published: June 14, 2019 7:44 PM IST
sundar-pichai-image-1

As part of its plan to invest $13 billion in building new data centres and offices in over a dozen states in the US this year, Google has announced a fresh investment of $600 million to expand its data centre in Pryor, a city in Oklahoma. The Pryor site is an important part of the company’s global network of data centers, Google CEO Sundar Pichai said on Thursday.

This network is what powers Google searches, email, all of the photos they store and treasure, and the maps that help people find their way home. This new investment takes Google’s total investment in Oklahoma to over $3 billion.

“Pryor is already home to one of Google’s largest data centers in the country. I am pleased to announce that we will be investing another $600 million to expand the data center here and create an additional 100 jobs for the Pryor community,” Pichai said.

“It’s part of our $13 billion investment in expanding our data centers across the US This week we also announced new investments in Michigan, and we’re breaking ground on a new data center in Texas,” he wrote in a blog post.

To boost computer science education in the US, Google also announced on Thursday a $6 million grant to support 4-H, the largest youth development organization in the US.

“This is our largest ever computer science education grant from Google.org. It will help ensure that young people in Oklahoma and 25 other states have access to the curriculum, training, and devices to learn and grow their coding skills,” Pichai said.

This story is published unedited from IANS feed

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: June 14, 2019 7:44 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Airtel Digital TV offering more than 100 long-term plans
thumb-img
News
Tata Sky introduces Room TV Service for multi-TV subscribers
thumb-img
News
Best smartphones under Rs 20,000 in June 2019
thumb-img
News
Huawei s Android replacement HongMeng OS will be 60% faster

Editor's Pick

TCL Smart TV Days on Amazon
Deals
TCL Smart TV Days on Amazon
Huawei phones reportedly showing advertisements on lockscreen

News

Huawei phones reportedly showing advertisements on lockscreen

Amazon employee and a former delivery boy arrested

News

Amazon employee and a former delivery boy arrested

Xiaomi Mi LED Wi-Fi Smart Bulb now available on open sale

News

Xiaomi Mi LED Wi-Fi Smart Bulb now available on open sale

MSI App Player Android emulator launched with 240 FPS capability

Gaming

MSI App Player Android emulator launched with 240 FPS capability

Most Popular

Black Shark 2 Review

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Review

Samsung Galaxy M40 First Impressions

Honor 20 Review

Honor 20i first impressions

Huawei phones reportedly showing advertisements on lockscreen

Google makes $600 million investment to expand US data centre

Twitter deletes almost 5,000 accounts linked to Iran

Amazon employee and a former delivery boy arrested

Xiaomi Mi LED Wi-Fi Smart Bulb now available on open sale

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Related Topics

Related Stories

Huawei phones reportedly showing advertisements on lockscreen

News

Huawei phones reportedly showing advertisements on lockscreen
Google makes $600 million investment to expand US data centre

News

Google makes $600 million investment to expand US data centre
Google will no longer sync your Photos to Google Drive

News

Google will no longer sync your Photos to Google Drive
How to download and install Google Camera on OnePlus 7 Series

How To

How to download and install Google Camera on OnePlus 7 Series
Google is not killing ad blockers; wants to make them safer

News

Google is not killing ad blockers; wants to make them safer

हिंदी समाचार

Lava Z62 Launched : भारत में लॉन्च हुआ Lava Z62 स्मार्टफोन, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Motorola One, Moto G7 और Moto G7 Power स्मार्टफोन के प्राइस में हुई कटौती

Xiaomi का 11 साल तक चलने वाला Mi LED Smart Bulb अब ओपन सेल पर उपलब्ध, Amazon, Flipkart और Mi.com से खरीदें

Micromax के Co-Founder Rahul Sharma 18 जून को लॉन्च करेंगे भारत की पहली AI बेस्ड Electric Bike

Paytm Mall Phone Sale : iPhone XR पर मिल रहा 17 हजार रुपये तक का डिस्काउंट

News

Huawei phones reportedly showing advertisements on lockscreen
News
Huawei phones reportedly showing advertisements on lockscreen
Google makes $600 million investment to expand US data centre

News

Google makes $600 million investment to expand US data centre
Twitter deletes almost 5,000 accounts linked to Iran

News

Twitter deletes almost 5,000 accounts linked to Iran
Amazon employee and a former delivery boy arrested

News

Amazon employee and a former delivery boy arrested
Xiaomi Mi LED Wi-Fi Smart Bulb now available on open sale

News

Xiaomi Mi LED Wi-Fi Smart Bulb now available on open sale