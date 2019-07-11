comscore Google Maps gets 3 new features for users in India
Google Maps adds 3 new 'India-inspired' features; brings offers, deals and redesigned Explore tab

The Explore tab in Google Maps is an aggregator point where you see dining suggestions, events, offers and other things to do in the area around you.

  Published: July 11, 2019 4:21 PM IST
Google has introduced three new features in Google Maps to discover local places for users in India. The software giant has revamped the Explore tab to a redesigned ‘India-inspired’ Explore tab, which will now fetch dining offers and suggestions tailored to users’ taste.

The Explore tab in Google Maps is an aggregator point where you see dining suggestions, events, offers and other things to do in the area around you. Now, Google says that with the ‘India-inspired’ Explore tab, users will see seven new shortcuts. These include Restaurants, Petrol Pumps, ATMs, Offers, Shopping, Hotels, and Chemists. Using machine learning, Google Maps automatically identifies the top suggestions across these categories in every city.

Users will also have an option to explore popular neighborhoods in their city. They can simply tap on the arrow beside “Explore Nearby” and can make a selection. Additionally, the other Indian cities can also be looked upon by searching the city name.

‘For You’ tab

There is ‘For You’ tab, which serves the relevant information on new restaurants, trending places, and personalized recommendations. Furthermore, Google Maps has also brought a new ‘Offers’ section where users can find deals and claim them at restaurants across the top 11 Indian cities. These list of cities include Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Chennai, Kolkata, Goa, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Chandigarh and Hyderabad.

‘Offers’ section for Exclusive deals

To use this feature, users can simply tap the ‘Offers’ shortcut in the Explore tab or filter for restaurants with offers. Google has partnered with EazyDiner for ‘Offers’ section. At present, it has over offers from over 4,000 restaurants and more categories as well as partners will add up soon.

To use this feature, users can simply tap the ‘Offers’ shortcut in the Explore tab or filter for restaurants with offers. The Offer feature is being launched in partnership with EazyDiner, where users can now find offers from over 4,000 restaurants, with more categories and partners coming soon.

Starting today, Google Maps users will get exclusive access to EazyDiner Prime offers for 15 days, across 1,500+ restaurants. The company guarantees a discount of at least 25 percent on all of them to start with. All they need to do is look out for the ‘Exclusive’ tag while exploring ‘Offers’ on Google Maps.

  Published Date: July 11, 2019 4:21 PM IST

