Google Maps may soon get 'Incognito' and 'Eyes Free' modes

Google Maps will soon reportedly get a new "Incognito" mode for better privacy on your location data. The Google Maps app might also get an "Eyes Free" mode.

  Published: September 23, 2019 3:02 PM IST
Google Maps will soon reportedly get a new “Incognito” mode for better privacy on your location data. The company is currently testing this mode, and Google might soon roll out the same feature to its Android app. Similar to Google Chrome, “Incognito Mode” for Maps will offer support for many specific privacy features when released globally, XDA Developers reports.

Apart from the “Incognito” mode, the Google Maps app might also get an “Eyes Free” mode. “The Google Maps 10.26 version also hints at a new ‘Eyes Free’ walking navigation mode,” the cited source said. This mode will reduce how often you need to look at your phone when you’re using it to navigate as you walk. It might “add more detailed voice guidance during walking navigation”.

Last month, Google Maps added a new “Live View” navigation mode that overlays walking directions in augmented reality. Google Maps has started rolling out privacy features to beta testers. To make Maps more useful for users, Google is also adding support for bike-sharing stations to let people be informed on docked bike sharing services near them. After running tests in the US and elsewhere, earlier in May, Google rolled out speed limits and mobile radar locations in over 40 countries, including India.

Intending to keep users safe while they are riding a taxi or driving by themselves, Google has unveiled a “Stay Safer” feature in India. Google Maps will now alert Android users traveling in public vehicles if their drivers deviate more than 0.5 km. The users’ phones would buzz with a prominent notification which they would be able to tap on and see where they are compared to the original route.

“Through our extensive research across India, we found that a lot of people limit their mobility due to safety-related concerns. To address this, we are launching this India-first feature,” said Amanda Bishop, Product Manager, Google Maps. The feature would also allow users to choose to share the live trip with friends and family directly from that screen. So, they will now know and can even keep track of the journey.

With inputs from IANS

  Published Date: September 23, 2019 3:02 PM IST

