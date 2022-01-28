When you visit Google Maps and Apple Maps there are some locations that you can’t have access to. Even half of islands, for that matter, have been blurred out to keep up secrecy. However, why on Earth would Google and Apple have to blur out the house of Tim Cook? Also Read - Apple may let you use FaceID with a mask in the next iOS update

This incident follows a recent report where a woman was found stalking Apple CEO Tim Cook. The stalker has been identified and Apple has also attained a restraining order to keep her away from Tim Cook. However, considering that it as an ongoing threat Cook's house in Palo Alto, California has been pixelated on both Google Maps and Apple Maps.

Who is this stalker?

A woman aged 45 has been found to be stalking the Apple CEO since over a year. Tim Cook filed a report against this woman last week on Thursday and managed to get a restraining order sanctioned a day later.

The woman has already sent over 200 emails to Tim Cook which have escalated from an “uncomfortable tone” to downright “threatening”. The lady has been claiming that Cook is a father to her twins. She has also been demanding for money from Cook. The threat elevated when the woman shared an image of a loaded gun. The woman later even tried to break into Cook’s Palo Alto house.

The local court has instructed the woman not to approach Cook or even any of Apple’s employees.

Does Blurring out Homes really help?

The whole point of blurring a certain area is to keep it hidden. But it ends up garnering more attention than before. Many secret locations spread across the globe have also been kept pixelated for safety. However, the expanse of pixelation matters a lot. In this particular case, only Cook’s house is blurred, still leaving it identifiable. On the contrary, zooming into that location, only makes it easier to spot that before. The only benefit that can be had is that the malicious actor won’t be able to plan a break-in using images from the maps.