Search giant Google has announced that it is bringing back the compass widget in Maps only for Android devices. The feature had been removed back in 2019 because of reliability issues but due to constant feedback from users, the feature is now making a comeback.

"We are excited to announce the return of the compass on Maps for Android. The compass was removed from Maps for Android in early 2019 in an effort to clean up the Navigation screen but due to overwhelming support it's back," the company said.

"When you use Maps on Android to navigate to a destination, the compass will, again, be featured as one of the widgets on the right side of the screen. As you rotate, the red arrow will indicate which direction is north," it added.

Compass now available to Android users

The feature will be available to all Android users globally who have updated to the latest version 10.62 of Maps. For users on the iOS platform, the compass widget was not removed and will continue to available, Google said.

The compass can be used in two formats – one always pointing to the north direction and one as a regular compass.

Along with this, Google also said that it will introduce a host of new features for Maps.

Other features added to Maps

Last month, Google Maps rolled out a dark theme on its Android app for users around the globe. The dark mode offers a super-dark shade of grey on the map where the streets are in a lighter shade. This makes the entire interface clearer and visually it’s easier to track smaller landmarks and locations on the map.

Google said it will also introduce Indoor AR Navigation to Maps Live View where users will be able to use it at locations like malls, airports, etc to locate certain stores. It will also add weather and air quality information for a particular area. Users will also get grocery pickup integration points on Maps and it will also let users schedule pickups and place orders via Maps. The feature will be integrated through Google Search.