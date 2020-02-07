comscore Google Maps turns 15, gets revamped UI on Android and iOS | BGR India
Google Maps gets revamped UI on 15th anniversary, new features AR-based features to come in March

The new interface will bring three new buttons to the bottom of the screen named Saved, Contribute and Updates for new features.

  • Updated: February 7, 2020 1:18 PM IST
google maps

Google Maps announced recently that the app will be implementing a major redesign soon. The new design will come to the app on both Android and iOS. Further, once the new interface begins rolling out now, users will also get new upgrades for public transit and augmented reality.

Google’s Maps service also turned 15 recently. Ahead of the launch, Google even demonstrated how some of the new features would work. The redesign makes the app easier to use and doesn’t require a lot of deep diving to access regularly used options. The new interface will focus on five buttons on the bottom of the Google Maps screen, three of which are new.

The Commute and Explore buttons were already in the app. The Google Maps Commute button shows you how long your trip will take to travel. The Explore button shows you restaurants, events and more around the area you are in. Now, you will also see new buttons in the mix called ‘Saved’, ‘Contribute’ and ‘Updates’. Here’s what these new buttons will do.

New Google Maps buttons

The ‘Saved’ button will bring up restaurants, bars, landmarks and other places that you have bookmarked. This will allow you to quickly plan out routes when you’re in an area and want to hit more than one place. For instance, if you’re about to visit a new city, you can bookmark all the interesting places you want to try out on Google Maps. Once you get there, you can pull up all saved bookmarks and plan your day accordingly.

The ‘Contribute’ button makes it faster to add reviews or post photographs of places you have visited. The option allows you to add to the Google Maps community to contribute more information on a spot. So, if you visit a restaurant and click a picture that you post here, other users will also be able to see the pictures.

Google Maps 'Speed Limit' feature now rolling out in the US

Google Maps 'Speed Limit' feature now rolling out in the US

The ‘Updates’ button gathers quick information from local experts. This shows you recommendations or information shared by Google Maps users. The feature will allow users to get to know what’s popular, happening and worth trying out in a particular area. Once these features are added in the new Google Maps UI, we’ll see more upgrades in March 2020.

  • Published Date: February 7, 2020 1:17 PM IST
  • Updated Date: February 7, 2020 1:18 PM IST

