Google Maps introduces new features related to Covid-19 for Android and iOS

More than 1 billion people now turn to Google Maps to navigate the new normal and the company on Tuesday announced new updates related to Covid layer in Maps along with Driving Mode. The updated Covid layer on and will soon show more information, including all-time detected cases in an area, along with quick links to Covid resources. Also Read - Google Pay gets a major redesign, can now manage your finances better

“On Android and iOS globally, you’ll start seeing how crowded your bus, train, or subway line is right now based on real-time feedback from Google Maps users around the world (wherever data is available),” said Dane Glasgow, VP of Product, Google Maps. Also Read - YouTube introduces audio ads, currently in beta

Google said that it’s helped nearly 10 million people get critical information about right from Google Maps since the COVID layer was launched. The company also rolled out the ability to see the live status of takeout and delivery orders in the US, Canada, Germany, Australia, Brazil and when you book or order from Google Maps on Android and iOS. Also Read - New Google Pay with branded debit card to launch tonight: What’s coming up?

“Now, you can know when to pick up your food, or when you can expect it to arrive at your doorstep”.

You can also see expected wait times and delivery fees, and easily reorder your favourites right from the Google Maps app. Google said that its driving-friendly Assistant interface is now being rolled out where people use voice to send and receive calls and texts, quickly review new messages across messaging apps in one place, and get a read-out of texts so you don’t need to look down at your phone.

Google Assistant will even alert you to an incoming call so you can answer or decline with voice.

“To get started with driving mode, begin navigating to a destination with Google Maps and tap on the pop up to get started. Or, head to Assistant settings on your Android phone or say “Hey Google, open Assistant settings.”

Google said it relies on 170 billion high-definition Street View images from 87 countries, contributions from hundreds of millions of businesses and people using Maps, and authoritative data from more than 10,000 local governments, transit agencies and organizations.