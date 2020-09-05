comscore Google Maps likely to get app-wide dark mode support very soon
Google Maps likely to get app-wide dark mode support very soon

Google is finally set to offer the popular theme for Maps users, and not just limited to the navigation feature.

  Published: September 5, 2020 3:55 PM IST
Google Maps AR Live View

Google has rolled out the dark mode feature for most of its products, including Gmail. This feature is claimed to improve the battery life of your phone. And pretty soon, Google Maps will also get its app-wide dark mode support. According to a new report via 9to5Google, the company is testing the full-fledged rollout of dark theme for Maps. Currently, users are able to enable dark mode only while using the navigation feature. Also Read - Apple Watch users to get new feature-packed Google Maps soon

For everything else, the default mode is still in the white theme. It’s quite strange that even though Google has committed itself to offer dark mode for all its products. Google Maps is one of the last apps, yet to support the popular theme. However, it’s possible that switching colors of Maps, which includes locations, streets, and more has been harder than imagined. Also Read - Google Maps gets an all-new feature; This will make traveling faster

Watch: Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Review

This is similar to how WhatsApp took its time to offer dark theme on the platform. They simply want to make sure the addition of new theme is blended into the app experience and not just a botched up job for the sake of it. The report suggests the new theme could be added in the coming months. So, we’ll be keeping a close eye on that. Also Read - How to use offline maps and navigation on Google Maps

Google Maps with new feature tipped for Apple Watch

Apple Watch users will be delighted to know the Google Maps app for the popular wearable series is headed back to the store shelves. The new Google Maps is on its way with a bunch of new features and will be a worthy alternative to Apple Maps. The new Google Maps app for watchOS will come with features that go toe-to-toe with Apple Maps. There will be turn by turn directions, right on your wrist. Users will now also have transit/transport times along with other information, displayed right on the watch. Directions for walking, cycling, driving, and transit are all supported.

Best Sellers