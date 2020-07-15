Google Maps: Check out the new Live View AR feature

GPS and Wi-Fi are great at pinpointing your exact location on Google Maps, unless you’re in a densely crowded area. When multiple alleys, buildings, and entrances are very close to each other, it is often hard to accurately pinpoint which one you’re looking for with the help of GPS alone. However, a new Google Maps feature aims to take care of this problem. Also Read - Google in advanced talks with Jio Platforms over reported $4 billion investment: Report

Google Maps' Live View AR feature helps both the phone and the user understand where exactly the user is standing and the direction they face. The implementation of the new feature is similar to Google Maps' Live View walking direction that was launched about a year ago. This allowed users to recognize if they are walking in the right direction by using AR via the phone's camera.

To use Live View AR, all you have to do is tap on the blue location dot and select the Live View AR option. The option is for now, only available on Android smartphones. Moreover, it will also only work in the areas supported by Google Street View. The feature has come to the stable Google Maps update so you should get it in the next update if you don't already have it.

Google permits European users to see Play Store apps from other markets

In other news, Google has taken an interesting decision this week. The search giant is allowing users in Europe to see apps that are available in other countries. With this move, people don’t have to rely on VPN or other services to unlock apps that are restricted in their location.

As per a report, the support is available for those accessing Google Play Store via the mobile browser. Because of this new decision, people in Europe can see the books, movies, and apps available outside of their region. However, Google has restricted its ability, allowing them to just see the app. They still can’t download these apps or any content that isn’t available in their market.