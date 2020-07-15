comscore Google Maps: Check out the new Live View AR feature | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Google Maps Live View AR feature helps pinpoint your location in crowded areas
News

Google Maps Live View AR feature helps pinpoint your location in crowded areas

News

Google Maps’ Live View AR feature helps both the phone and the user understand where exactly the user is standing and the direction they face.

  • Published: July 15, 2020 11:40 AM IST
Google Maps AR Live View

GPS and Wi-Fi are great at pinpointing your exact location on Google Maps, unless you’re in a densely crowded area. When multiple alleys, buildings, and entrances are very close to each other, it is often hard to accurately pinpoint which one you’re looking for with the help of GPS alone. However, a new Google Maps feature aims to take care of this problem. Also Read - Google in advanced talks with Jio Platforms over reported $4 billion investment: Report

Google Maps’ Live View AR feature helps both the phone and the user understand where exactly the user is standing and the direction they face. The implementation of the new feature is similar to Google Maps’ Live View walking direction that was launched about a year ago. This allowed users to recognize if they are walking in the right direction by using AR via the phone’s camera. Also Read - Google permits European users to see Play Store apps from other markets

Watch: BGR Talks: Sameer Raje, Head of India – Zoom Video Communications

To use Live View AR, all you have to do is tap on the blue location dot and select the Live View AR option.  The option is for now, only available on Android smartphones. Moreover, it will also only work in the areas supported by Google Street View. The feature has come to the stable Google Maps update so you should get it in the next update if you don’t already have it. Also Read - Google for India: Internet giant to invest $10 billion in India to expand its presence

Google permits European users to see Play Store apps from other markets

In other news, Google has taken an interesting decision this week. The search giant is allowing users in Europe to see apps that are available in other countries. With this move, people don’t have to rely on VPN or other services to unlock apps that are restricted in their location.

Google permits European users to see Play Store apps from other markets

Also Read

Google permits European users to see Play Store apps from other markets

As per a report, the support is available for those accessing Google Play Store via the mobile browser. Because of this new decision, people in Europe can see the books, movies, and apps available outside of their region. However, Google has restricted its ability, allowing them to just see the app. They still can’t download these apps or any content that isn’t available in their market.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: July 15, 2020 11:40 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Mi Electric Air Compressor launched in India
News
Xiaomi Mi Electric Air Compressor launched in India
Google Maps: Check out the new Live View AR feature

News

Google Maps: Check out the new Live View AR feature

Infinix Hot 9 Pro sale via Flipkart today at 12 pm; check details

News

Infinix Hot 9 Pro sale via Flipkart today at 12 pm; check details

OnePlus Buds design, battery life and other key details revealed

News

OnePlus Buds design, battery life and other key details revealed

Google in advanced talks with Jio Platforms over new deal

News

Google in advanced talks with Jio Platforms over new deal

Most Popular

Realme C11 First Impressions

Sony WF-XB700 TWS review

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Review: Best Windows tablet

Poco M2 Pro Review

Realme X3 SuperZoom review

Xiaomi Mi Electric Air Compressor launched in India

Google Maps: Check out the new Live View AR feature

Infinix Hot 9 Pro sale via Flipkart today at 12 pm; check details

OnePlus Buds design, battery life and other key details revealed

Google in advanced talks with Jio Platforms over new deal

BGR Talks: Sameer Raje, Head of India - Zoom

Can UV light kill germs and secure your home?

Dell says XPS 17 has a market among creators; hints at India launch

Ericsson Mobility Report says India will have 18 million 5G users by 2025

Android 11 Beta: Here is everything new

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google Maps: Check out the new Live View AR feature

News

Google Maps: Check out the new Live View AR feature
Google in advanced talks with Jio Platforms over new deal

News

Google in advanced talks with Jio Platforms over new deal
Google now lets users see Play Store apps from other countries

News

Google now lets users see Play Store apps from other countries
Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India

Top Products

Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India
List of Google Pixel phone that support Android 11 beta right now

Top Products

List of Google Pixel phone that support Android 11 beta right now

हिंदी समाचार

OnePlus Nord को आज 1.30 बजे कर पाएंगे प्री-ऑर्डर, बायर्स को मिलेंगे 5,000 रुपये के बेनिफिट

RIL 43rd AGM : आज लॉन्च हो सकता है Jio Phone 3, Facebook जैसे डील को लेकर हो सकते हैं बड़े ऐलान

4GBRAM+64GB स्टोरेज, 5 कैमरा, 5000mAh बैटरी के साथ Infinix Hot 9 Pro की सेल आज Flipkart पर, जानें कीमत

Amazfit Bip S Lite स्मार्ट वॉच 29 जुलाई को होगी लॉन्च, जानिए खास बातें

PUBG Mobile रॉयल पास सीजन 14 की हुई शुरुआत, मिलेंगे कई नए रिवॉर्ड्स

Latest Videos

OnePlus 8 Camera Review

Reviews

OnePlus 8 Camera Review
BGR Talks: Sameer Raje, Head of India - Zoom Video Communications

Features

BGR Talks: Sameer Raje, Head of India - Zoom Video Communications
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: Camera Review

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: Camera Review
Nokia 5310 Review

Reviews

Nokia 5310 Review

News

Xiaomi Mi Electric Air Compressor launched in India
News
Xiaomi Mi Electric Air Compressor launched in India
Google Maps: Check out the new Live View AR feature

News

Google Maps: Check out the new Live View AR feature
Infinix Hot 9 Pro sale via Flipkart today at 12 pm; check details

News

Infinix Hot 9 Pro sale via Flipkart today at 12 pm; check details
OnePlus Buds design, battery life and other key details revealed

News

OnePlus Buds design, battery life and other key details revealed
Google in advanced talks with Jio Platforms over new deal

News

Google in advanced talks with Jio Platforms over new deal

new arrivals in india

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

16,499

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers