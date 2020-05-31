comscore Google Maps makes location sharing easier with Plus codes | BGR India
  • Google Maps makes location sharing easier with Plus codes
News

Google Maps makes location sharing easier with Plus codes

News

The feature is available for Android users who can copy the Plus Codes and share it with others.

  • Updated: May 31, 2020 5:25 PM IST
google-maps

Google is offering a new and safer way to share location with people. The feature called Plus Codes is available through Google Maps on Android for users. Plus Codes are basically an alphanumeric version of your address/location. You will find them on the latest version of the Maps but confined to Android users for now. Also Read - Google offers Dunzo delivery through Pay app

Google says, using these unique codes, people won’t have to reveal the full details of location anymore. The company says Plus Codes make it safer and easier for people to share addresses. Before this, you had search for a particular place and then look for its coordinates. Not anymore. Plus codes work just like street addresses. Use a plus code to find or share a place on Google Maps. Also Read - MobiKwik temporarily taken down from Google Play Store for promoting Aarogya Setu

How Plus Codes work on Google Maps

To make use of this feature, first update the Maps app on your phone. Now tap on the blue dot showing your current location. Click on the alphanumeric code right next to the name of the location. Copy and share it with users on WhatsApp or even SMS. Paste the code to Maps and the location will show up on the screen. Also Read - Google plans to take 5 percent stake in Vodafone Idea Ltd: Report

Google’s Maps turned 15 recently and it received a design makeover. The changes make the app easier to use and doesn’t require a lot of deep diving to access regularly used options. The new interface focuses on five buttons on the bottom of the Google Maps screen, three of which are new on the app.

Watch Video: 5 ways to make your Android phone faster

The Google Maps Commute button shows you how long your trip will take to travel. The Explore button shows you restaurants, events and more around the area you are in. Now, you will also see new buttons in the mix called ‘Saved’, ‘Contribute’ and ‘Updates’

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India's Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 31, 2020 5:15 PM IST
  • Updated Date: May 31, 2020 5:25 PM IST

Google makes it easier to share location on Maps
News
Google makes it easier to share location on Maps
OnePlus 6 and 6T get stable Oxygen 10.3.4 update: Check details

News

OnePlus 6 and 6T get stable Oxygen 10.3.4 update: Check details

Zoom to offer stronger encryption only to paid accounts

News

Zoom to offer stronger encryption only to paid accounts

Xiaomi Redmi 8, Note 8 prices increased, check details here

News

Xiaomi Redmi 8, Note 8 prices increased, check details here

WeTransfer not working for users in India

News

WeTransfer not working for users in India

Google makes it easier to share location on Maps

News

Google makes it easier to share location on Maps
WeTransfer not working for users in India

News

WeTransfer not working for users in India
Android 11 beta launch event postponed

News

Android 11 beta launch event postponed
Google Pay now offers Dunzo delivery in India

News

Google Pay now offers Dunzo delivery in India
MobiKwik taken down for promoting Aarogya Setu

News

MobiKwik taken down for promoting Aarogya Setu

OnePlus 8 स्मार्टफोन 4 जून को सेल पर आएगा, 2 हजार रुपये का मिलेगा डिस्काउंट

Samsung Galaxy स्मार्टफोन बिना पासवर्ड किसी भी WiFi नेटवर्क से होंगे कनेक्ट

Samsung Galaxy M01 और Galaxy M11 स्मार्टफोन 2 जून को होंगे लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और खूबियां

Honor का धमाकेदार सर्विस ऑफर, फ्री में करवा पाएंगे स्क्रीन और बैटरी रिप्लेसमेंट

Xiaomi ने बॉयर्स को फिर दिया झटका, तीसरी बार बढ़ाए स्मार्टफोन्स के दाम

Tips on how to buy camera body

Features

Tips on how to buy camera body
Realme X3 SuperZoom, Redmi 10X, Samsung Exynos 880, OnePlus 8 sale and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Realme X3 SuperZoom, Redmi 10X, Samsung Exynos 880, OnePlus 8 sale and more: Weekly News Roundup
How to get started in photography

Features

How to get started in photography
All about buying lenses

Features

All about buying lenses

Google makes it easier to share location on Maps
Google makes it easier to share location on Maps
OnePlus 6 and 6T get stable Oxygen 10.3.4 update: Check details

OnePlus 6 and 6T get stable Oxygen 10.3.4 update: Check details
Zoom to offer stronger encryption only to paid accounts

Zoom to offer stronger encryption only to paid accounts
Xiaomi Redmi 8, Note 8 prices increased, check details here

Xiaomi Redmi 8, Note 8 prices increased, check details here
WeTransfer not working for users in India

WeTransfer not working for users in India