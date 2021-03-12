comscore Google Maps new features will now save you from taking the long route
  • Home
  • News
  • Google Maps new features will now save you from taking the long route
News

Google Maps new features will now save you from taking the long route

News

Google Maps new features will enable users to add missing roads and road directionality, rename, or delete incorrect ones.

Google Maps new logo

Even though Google Maps provide accurate navigation, at times we end up taking the long route to reach the destination. Thankfully, Google has come to the rescue with these new features on Maps. The tech giant is updating its map editing experience to enable users to add missing roads and realign, rename, or delete incorrect ones. Also Read - ISRO joins hands with MapmyIndia to develop a Google Maps rival

Google in a blog post said that the new experience called “drawing” is similar to using the line tool in Microsoft Paint. The updated tool will be rolling out in more than 80 countries over the coming months, as per the blog post. Also Read - Google Maps introduces new features related to Covid-19 for Android and iOS

Currently, if a user tries to add a missing road, they can only drop a pin where the road should be and type in the road’s name to submit that information to Google. Users can also report if a road is closed with details like dates, directions, etc. Also Read - Google says Daydream VR support not coming to Android 11

To use the feature, simply click on the side menu button when you find a road missing on Google Maps, go to ‘Edit the map’ and select ‘Missing Road.’ Google will not doubt be vetting the details provided by users to ensure that they are accurate. Following the submission of a change, the user will see a screen where Google warns that it does not want a bike path to be marked as a road, or for someone to make a road intended to hurt people. The screen also says that it will take about seven days for Google to review a user’s submission.

Apart from ‘drawing,’ Google Maps will also get a new feature called “photo updates.” The new feature will allow users to share small details about a place without having to leave a full review. In the app, you will be able to add images of a location and see recent photos as well with text snippets submitted by others.

If you want to add your own update, simply tap the “upload a photo update” button, select the photos you want to post, and leave a short description. As mentioned earlier, the ‘drawing’ tool is rolling out over the coming months in over 80 markets.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 12, 2021 6:47 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Google Maps new features will now save you from taking the long route
News
Google Maps new features will now save you from taking the long route
Top 5 exclusive games to play on Sony PlayStation 5

Photo Gallery

Top 5 exclusive games to play on Sony PlayStation 5

Top 5 exclusive games to play on Sony PlayStation 5

Photo Gallery

Top 5 exclusive games to play on Sony PlayStation 5

Micromax to launch a new budget smartphone on March 19

News

Micromax to launch a new budget smartphone on March 19

Xbox Game Pass adds 20 Bethesda games: Dishonored, Doom, Fallout, and more

Gaming

Xbox Game Pass adds 20 Bethesda games: Dishonored, Doom, Fallout, and more

Samsung Galaxy M42 could bring 5G connectivity and 6000mAh battery

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy M42 could bring 5G connectivity and 6000mAh battery

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Realme C11 review

Google Maps new features will now save you from taking the long route

Micromax to launch a new budget smartphone on March 19

Samsung Galaxy M42 could bring 5G connectivity and 6000mAh battery

Twitter Spaces could launch next month for everyone: Report

OnePlus Nord Android 11 update paused after several bug reports

Samsung Galaxy M12 vs Redmi Note 10 vs Poco M3: Which is better under Rs 12,000?

Top 5 free to play casual games for Android in 2021

Xiaomi Mi 10S vs Redmi K40: Which Snapdragon 870 flagship is better?

Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14 Core i7 leads its category in Q4 2020, focus remains on user experience

Here's what to expect from OnePlus' March 23 online launch event

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google Maps new features will now save you from taking the long route

News

Google Maps new features will now save you from taking the long route
ISRO joins hands with MapmyIndia to develop a Google Maps rival

News

ISRO joins hands with MapmyIndia to develop a Google Maps rival
Google Maps introduces new features related to Covid-19 for Android and iOS

News

Google Maps introduces new features related to Covid-19 for Android and iOS
Google says Daydream VR support not coming to Android 11

News

Google says Daydream VR support not coming to Android 11
Google Maps dark mode feature rolling out for Android: Check details

News

Google Maps dark mode feature rolling out for Android: Check details

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy A52 और Galaxy A72 की कीमत लीक, जानें खास बातें

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite के डिटेल लॉन्च से पहले लीक, जानें क्या होगा खास

Vivo X60 Series से जल्द उठेगा पर्दा, दमदार कैमरे के साथ मिलेंगे धांसू फीचर्स

Samsung Galaxy A22 कब होगा लॉन्च? नई रिपोर्ट में हुआ खुलासा

India England T20 Series: कैसे LIVE देखें भारत-इंग्लैंड का T20 मुकाबला? जानें आसान तरीका

Latest Videos

Asus ROG Phone 5 first look: Heavy on hardware with minor cosmetic updates

Reviews

Asus ROG Phone 5 first look: Heavy on hardware with minor cosmetic updates
Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G First Look

Hands On

Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G First Look
Redmi Note 10 and Note 10 Pro Max first impressions: There's a lot on offer here

Reviews

Redmi Note 10 and Note 10 Pro Max first impressions: There's a lot on offer here
Weekly News Roundup: Redmi Note 10 Series Launched, OnePlus 9 Launch Date, WhatsApp Video Calling for Desktop, and much more...

News

Weekly News Roundup: Redmi Note 10 Series Launched, OnePlus 9 Launch Date, WhatsApp Video Calling for Desktop, and much more...

News

Google Maps new features will now save you from taking the long route
News
Google Maps new features will now save you from taking the long route
Micromax to launch a new budget smartphone on March 19

News

Micromax to launch a new budget smartphone on March 19
Samsung Galaxy M42 could bring 5G connectivity and 6000mAh battery

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy M42 could bring 5G connectivity and 6000mAh battery
Twitter Spaces could launch next month for everyone: Report

Apps

Twitter Spaces could launch next month for everyone: Report
OnePlus Nord Android 11 update paused after several bug reports

Mobiles

OnePlus Nord Android 11 update paused after several bug reports

new arrivals in india

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

10,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Best Sellers