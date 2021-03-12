Google Maps new features will now save you from taking the long route

Even though Google Maps provide accurate navigation, at times we end up taking the long route to reach the destination. Thankfully, Google has come to the rescue with these new features on Maps. The tech giant is updating its map editing experience to enable users to add missing roads and realign, rename, or delete incorrect ones. Also Read - ISRO joins hands with MapmyIndia to develop a Google Maps rival

Google in a blog post said that the new experience called “drawing” is similar to using the line tool in Microsoft Paint. The updated tool will be rolling out in more than 80 countries over the coming months, as per the blog post. Also Read - Google Maps introduces new features related to Covid-19 for Android and iOS

Currently, if a user tries to add a missing road, they can only drop a pin where the road should be and type in the road’s name to submit that information to Google. Users can also report if a road is closed with details like dates, directions, etc. Also Read - Google says Daydream VR support not coming to Android 11

To use the feature, simply click on the side menu button when you find a road missing on Google Maps, go to ‘Edit the map’ and select ‘Missing Road.’ Google will not doubt be vetting the details provided by users to ensure that they are accurate. Following the submission of a change, the user will see a screen where Google warns that it does not want a bike path to be marked as a road, or for someone to make a road intended to hurt people. The screen also says that it will take about seven days for Google to review a user’s submission.

Apart from ‘drawing,’ Google Maps will also get a new feature called “photo updates.” The new feature will allow users to share small details about a place without having to leave a full review. In the app, you will be able to add images of a location and see recent photos as well with text snippets submitted by others.

If you want to add your own update, simply tap the “upload a photo update” button, select the photos you want to post, and leave a short description. As mentioned earlier, the ‘drawing’ tool is rolling out over the coming months in over 80 markets.