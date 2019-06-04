comscore
Google Maps now lets you check live train status, bus travel times and more in India

Google has added three features to Google Maps in India, which includes live train status, bus travel times, and more.

  Published: June 4, 2019 5:47 PM IST
Last month, Google Maps received speed limits and mobile radar locations in over 40 countries, including India. Now, In order to improve public transport, Google has added three more features to Google Maps in India. Google Maps will now let you check Bus travel times from live traffic. This feature is currently available in 10 of the largest cities in the country, which includes Delhi, Bangalore, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Lucknow, Chennai, Mysore, Coimbatore, and Surat.

With this feature, Google Maps users will be able to check how long their bus trip will take when factoring in live traffic conditions. One can use this feature by just entering the starting location and destination, then tap the transit tab. You will then witness the results for bus travel times from live traffic, which will show you the time in green and red when delayed.

“This uses the power of Google’s live traffic data and public bus schedules to calculate delays and provide accurate travel times,”  Google’s official blog post stated. Similar to this, the company has also added a feature for train journeys, which shows real-time train running status. One can also check whether any of them are delayed using Google Maps. The company said that this feature “was developed in partnership with the Where is My Train app that Google acquired last year.”

The third feature that Google has announced is Mixed-mode directions results that include auto-rickshaws. One will notice a public transport tab on Google Maps for Android. This feature will tell users when they should take an auto-rickshaw and what station or stop will be a better option to take one after switching from other means of transport like metro, local train and more.

The company stated that Google Maps users will also be able to check the rickshaw meter estimate, and departure times for your transit connection. This feature will be available in Delhi and Bangalore initially and will soon be extended to other cities in India, as per the blog post. “Google Transit is a feature of Google Maps designed to help users plan public transport trips quickly and easily. It is now available for hundreds of cities across dozens of countries, with new partners joining all the time. Google continues to work with public transport services in other cities to enable real-time transit information for their services and will announce these, as and when they become available,” Google said.

  • Published Date: June 4, 2019 5:47 PM IST

