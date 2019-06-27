comscore Google Maps releases 'Stay Safer' feature in India: All you need to know
Google Maps releases 'Stay Safer' feature in India: All you need to know

Google has unveiled a "Stay Safer" feature in India. It will now alert Android users traveling in public vehicles if their drivers deviate more than 0.5 km.

  • Published: June 27, 2019 12:27 PM IST
(Photo credit: Google)

Intending to keep users safe while they are riding a taxi or driving by themselves, Google has unveiled a “Stay Safer” feature in India. Google Maps will now alert Android users traveling in public vehicles if their drivers deviate more than 0.5 km. The users’ phones would buzz with a prominent notification which they would be able to tap on and see where they are compared to the original route.

“Through our extensive research across India, we found that a lot of people limit their mobility due to safety-related concerns. To address this, we are launching this India-first feature,” said Amanda Bishop, Product Manager, Google Maps. The feature would also allow users to choose to share the live trip with friends and family directly from that screen. So, they will now know and can even keep track of the journey.

Earlier in June, the feature was being tested exclusively in India. For now, it is unclear if users of Google Maps in other countries are also getting the “Stay Safer” feature or not. Of late, the search giant has been updating Maps with a plethora of features. This includes a speedometer and support for showing radar locations in over 40 countries. Google recently launched three new public transport features, which also includes live train status.

You can check real-time train running status on Google Maps. The app also lets you check Bus travel times from live traffic. This feature is currently available in 10 of the largest cities in the country. This includes Delhi, Bangalore, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Lucknow, Chennai, and more. The third feature that Google has announced recently is Mixed-mode directions results. This feature will tell users when they should take an auto-rickshaw. You can also check what station or stop will be a better option to take one after switching from one transport.

With inputs from IANS

