Google Maps 'Speed Limit' feature now rolling out in the US

The feature is being gradually introduced as part of a server-side update.

  • Updated: January 19, 2019 2:03 PM IST
The “speed limit” feature on Google Maps that has been confined to only some parts of the US, seems to have expanded to new areas, a media report said.

“One tipster from New York City, another from Los Angeles and yet another from Minnesota all tipped us about seeing the speed limits tonight on Maps,” Android Police reported on Friday. Although, since there have not been any major map updates recently, the reason of this feature-spread to other parts of the US is being speculated as the result of a server-side switch.

Confirmed in July 2017, the feature had only been functional in the San Francisco Bay Area in California and Rio de Janeiro in Brazil. In October, Google downgraded the US’s speed limit availability from “good data quality and availability” to “approximate data quality or availability”, the report added. There has been no word from the search-engine giant as yet confirming the expansion of the “speed limit” feature on Maps across US or globally.

Recently, Google Maps started rolling out an update that will allow drivers to see ‘Speed Traps’ whenever they are exploring/following a route on Maps. In case you don’t know, ‘Speed Traps’ are designated spots along roads where police vehicles are parked, and it’s from these spots that law enforcement officials detect vehicles (generally through devices such as speed cameras and radar guns) going over the speed limit, so that they can be appropriately dealt with/penalized as per regulations. ‘Speed Traps’ are primarily used in countries with strict traffic rules such as the United States of America, the United Kingdom, France, Switzerland, and Australia.

  • Published Date: January 19, 2019 2:02 PM IST
  • Updated Date: January 19, 2019 2:03 PM IST

