Google Maps update reportedly brings icons and audio cues for speed traps, crash alerts

The update is being rolled out gradually, so there's no information when the features will be available across the globe.

  • Published: January 17, 2019 2:16 PM IST
Of all the mobile apps developed (and maintained) by Google, Maps is perhaps one of the most popular. Used by billions of smartphone users across the globe for their day to day commuting needs, Google Maps comes with a lot of features such as turn-by-turn directions, voice-guided navigation, and real-time traffic conditions. The service is now reportedly getting a new update, which is set to make it even more useful.

According to Android Police, Google is now rolling out an update that will allow drivers to see ‘Speed Traps’ whenever they are exploring/following a route on Maps. In case you don’t know, ‘Speed Traps’ are designated spots along roads where police vehicles are parked, and it’s from these spots that law enforcement officials detect vehicles (generally through devices such as speed cameras and radar guns) going over the speed limit, so that they can be appropriately dealt with/penalized as per regulations. ‘Speed Traps’ are primarily used in countries with strict traffic rules such as the United States of America, the United Kingdom, France, Switzerland, and Australia.

After the update, Google Maps will show special icons on the road that drivers are currently moving on. They’ll also hear audio whenever they are about to approach a speed camera. The report further mentions that the update also introduces functionality that’ll allow drivers to see alerts if any crashes or other incidents have been reported on the road they are currently moving on.

It is worth mentioning that these features are not fully baked as of now, and doing so will (obviously) take some time. Also, since the server-side update is being rolled out gradually, there’s no word as to when (if ever) this functionality will be available in more countries around the world.

