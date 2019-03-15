Google may launch its mid-range smartphones under Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL branding

A number of reports have surfaced online indicating that Google is working on a more affordable Google Pixel lineup that is aimed at the mid-range price segment. Previous rumors have given us a glimpse of what this affordable line may offer both in terms of design as well as the internals of the device. However, we are still not sure what name the company will launch the devices under. Previous rumors indicate that the devices may launch as Google Pixel 3 Lite and Pixel 3 Lite. However, a new report online has revealed information about the names of these devices.

According to a report by XDA Developers, it looks like this new affordable lineup by Google may be launched under the name Google Pixel 3a and Google Pixel 3a XL This new information also indicates that the previously spotted “bonito” and “sargo” code names that we have long associated with Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL may actually refer to the fourth generation of Pixel devices. The names were spotted in the code for the recently launched Android Q Developer Beta.

Watch: Google Pixel 3 XL Hands-On

In addition to this, the vendor partition of the Google Camera app indicates that the fourth generation of Pixel devices as referred in the code may indeed refer to Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL instead of what we may assume as Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL. The report revealed that it cannot confirm if “sargo” and “bonito” actually refer to Pixel 3a XL and Pixel 3a, respectively. It also states that Pixel 3a and 3a XL are likely to be more marketing friendly than the previously rumored Pixel 3 Lite and Pixel 3 Lite XL.

As previously reported, both the mid-range pixel devices are likely to come with a similar design to what we have seen on Pixel 3 and the Pixel 3 XL. In fact, reports also indicate that it is likely that Google may pack similar camera hardware in these unreleased devices to what we see in its flagship Pixel lineup. According to the device, both the device are likely to come with 3.5mm audio socket while not sporting that “notch” tub. Rumors have also indicated that the company is planning to launch this affordable lineup in growing markets such as India to capture the untapped portion of the market.