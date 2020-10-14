Google Meet app for Android gets new interface and features

Google recently announced the Google Workplace Updates availability that introduces a new interface for the Google Meet app for Android. The new interface is similar to the Meet app for iOS and is also similar to Gmail’s Meet experience. Also Read - Vivo V20 with 44MP Selfie camera launched in India: Price, specifications, features

Google Meet new features

In addition to the redesigned interface, which leaves green elements in favor of blue, users will now see a new New Meeting button. When tapping this button, the user will see three options: Get meeting entry information to share with others, Start a call on Meet instantly, and Schedule a new meeting on Google Calendar.

With Google Meet, users can securely create and participate in high-quality video meetings for groups of up to 250 people. Meetings are also encrypted for greater security for participants. The application also supports screen sharing features. This makes it possible to present documents and slides, record meetings, transcribe speech to text in real-time, and more.

You can do this by tapping the menu button below while on a call and selecting Screen Sharing. When you share your screen, you will no longer see other call participants as long as screen sharing is active. This feature is not yet available for all Android devices, but later all will be able to access it.

Google Meet is one of Google’s productivity suite highlights, which was recently renamed Google Workspace. It is also a good option for keeping in touch with others during the Coronavirus pandemic. The application was recently updated on Android and iOS with noise cancellation support, which was already available in the desktop version. It also received a feature to blur the background, making the user more prominent in the image.

According to the Google announcement, the new interface of the Google Meet app for Android is available to users with personal accounts and to subscribers of Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education, and Enterprise for Education from the Google Workspace.