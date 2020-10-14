comscore Google Meet app for Android gets new interface and features
  • Home
  • News
  • Google Meet app for Android gets new interface and features
News

Google Meet app for Android gets new interface and features

News

Google Meet is one of Google’s productivity suite highlights, which was recently renamed Google Workspace.

  • Published: October 14, 2020 2:36 PM IST
Google meet

Google recently announced the Google Workplace Updates availability that introduces a new interface for the Google Meet app for Android. The new interface is similar to the Meet app for iOS and is also similar to Gmail’s Meet experience. Also Read - Vivo V20 with 44MP Selfie camera launched in India: Price, specifications, features

Google Meet new features

In addition to the redesigned interface, which leaves green elements in favor of blue, users will now see a new New Meeting button. When tapping this button, the user will see three options: Get meeting entry information to share with others, Start a call on Meet instantly, and Schedule a new meeting on Google Calendar. Also Read - How to add background blur in Google Meet

With Google Meet, users can securely create and participate in high-quality video meetings for groups of up to 250 people. Meetings are also encrypted for greater security for participants. The application also supports screen sharing features. This makes it possible to present documents and slides, record meetings, transcribe speech to text in real-time, and more. Also Read - How to unsend or recall emails on Gmail?

You can do this by tapping the menu button below while on a call and selecting Screen Sharing. When you share your screen, you will no longer see other call participants as long as screen sharing is active. This feature is not yet available for all Android devices, but later all will be able to access it.

Google Meet is one of Google’s productivity suite highlights, which was recently renamed Google Workspace. It is also a good option for keeping in touch with others during the Coronavirus pandemic. The application was recently updated on Android and iOS with noise cancellation support, which was already available in the desktop version. It also received a feature to blur the background, making the user more prominent in the image.

According to the Google announcement, the new interface of the Google Meet app for Android is available to users with personal accounts and to subscribers of Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education, and Enterprise for Education from the Google Workspace.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: October 14, 2020 2:36 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Nikon Z50 review: Compact mirrorless camera now affordable
Review
Nikon Z50 review: Compact mirrorless camera now affordable
Google Meet app for Android gets new interface and features

News

Google Meet app for Android gets new interface and features

Vivo Y73s 5G smartphone with Dimensity 720 SoC launched

News

Vivo Y73s 5G smartphone with Dimensity 720 SoC launched

Samsung's new Exynos 1080 processor spotted on AnTuTu

News

Samsung's new Exynos 1080 processor spotted on AnTuTu

100W Fast Wireless Charging technology is coming next year

News

100W Fast Wireless Charging technology is coming next year

Most Popular

Nikon Z50 review: Compact mirrorless camera now affordable

Realme Narzo 20 Pro Review

Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 Review

HP OMEN 15 Ryzen 7 review: Unbridled power, insane value

Mafia Definitive Edition review: A gangster classic reborn

Google Meet app for Android gets new interface and features

Vivo Y73s 5G smartphone with Dimensity 720 SoC launched

Samsung's new Exynos 1080 processor spotted on AnTuTu

100W Fast Wireless Charging technology is coming next year

OnePlus 8T launching tonight: New specs, new accessories

Top five smartphones under Rs 20,000

Everything you need to know about Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, NEW iPad Air

MIUI 12: Here's the first look of the new Android skin from Xiaomi

BlueJeans vs Zoom vs Google Meet vs Microsoft Teams: A comparison

Ubisoft Forward 2020: Prince of Persia The Sands of Time Remake and other titles announced

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google Meet app for Android gets new interface and features

News

Google Meet app for Android gets new interface and features
Google offers new update for Pixel Stand to control smart home devices

News

Google offers new update for Pixel Stand to control smart home devices
Huawei Mate 40 Pro specs leaked in benchmark results

News

Huawei Mate 40 Pro specs leaked in benchmark results
Realme Q2, Q2 Pro and Q2i 5G smartphones launched: Check price and specifications

News

Realme Q2, Q2 Pro and Q2i 5G smartphones launched: Check price and specifications
Google Nest Thermostat with solid radar chip launched for $129

News

Google Nest Thermostat with solid radar chip launched for $129

हिंदी समाचार

Oppo F17 Pro स्मार्टफोन का Diwali Edition इस तारीख को होगा लॉन्च

Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, जानिए कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

Poco F1 स्मार्टफोन को दो साल बाद भी मिल रहा अपडेट, डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं MIUI 12

iPhone 12 की लॉन्चिंग के बाद कम हुई iPhone XR, iPhone SE (2020), iPhone 11 की कीमत

Yahoo Shutdown: 15 दिसंबर से बंद हो जाएगी 19 साल पहले शुरू हुई इंटरनेट कंपनी

Latest Videos

Motorola E7 Plus Camera Review

Reviews

Motorola E7 Plus Camera Review
Motorola Razr 5G first look

Hands On

Motorola Razr 5G first look
Mi Watch Revolve quick impressions

Hands On

Mi Watch Revolve quick impressions
Google Pixel 4A, Apple iPhone 12 event, Moto Razr 5G and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Google Pixel 4A, Apple iPhone 12 event, Moto Razr 5G and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Google Meet app for Android gets new interface and features
News
Google Meet app for Android gets new interface and features
Vivo Y73s 5G smartphone with Dimensity 720 SoC launched

News

Vivo Y73s 5G smartphone with Dimensity 720 SoC launched
Samsung's new Exynos 1080 processor spotted on AnTuTu

News

Samsung's new Exynos 1080 processor spotted on AnTuTu
100W Fast Wireless Charging technology is coming next year

News

100W Fast Wireless Charging technology is coming next year
OnePlus 8T launching tonight: New specs, new accessories

News

OnePlus 8T launching tonight: New specs, new accessories

new arrivals in india

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

14,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers