Google Meet in India now supports noise cancelling feature

The feature made its debut in April this year and is now coming to more countries.

  Published: July 5, 2020 6:13 PM IST
Google Meet users in India are getting a new feature this week. The popular video conferencing platform now supports noise cancellation feature in the country. Using this feature, people will be able to reduce background noise while attending video or audio calls on Google Meet. Also Read - Google Chrome for Android finally gets 64-bit version support

The feature made its global debut in April, and now users in India can enjoy its benefits. It works on Meet web version for now, and mobile users will get very soon. Google says the noise cancellation feature is rolling out to Australia, Brazil, Japan and India in the coming weeks. You can enable the new feature by heading to Settings, Audio on Google Meet and turn on noise cancellation. Also Read - Google launches SmartReply feature for YouTube Studio; makes replying to comments easier

The other popular video conferencing platform to support the feature is Zoom. With Zoom, the noise cancellation works when users are not speaking, canceling out unnecessary ambient noise. However, Meet’s feature works regardless of whether you are speaking or not. So when you are talking, the sound of a dog barking or even you slamming away on your keyboard can be cancelled out. Also Read - Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL discontinued

Noise cancellation is usually associated with headphones or other audio gear. And with video calling now the preferred mode of communication, changes are welcome.

Google Meet free for everyone

Google had announced that its premium group video calling app – Google Meet – is free for everyone. The platform currently hosts 3 billion minutes of video meetings and is adding roughly 3 million new users everyday. The company rolled out the free availability of the Meet app globally, including India. And if you use Gmail or Google Calendar, you’ll be able to easily start or join from there as well.

In addition to this, since early May, anyone with an email address is able to sign up for Meet and enjoy many of the same features available to business and education users. List of some of these features include scheduling and screen sharing, real-time captions, and layouts that adapt to your preference, including an expanded tiled view, added Google in its blog.

  Published Date: July 5, 2020 6:13 PM IST

