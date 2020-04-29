Google Meet adding 3 million users everyday, says company

The Coronavirus pandemic has made sure people look to video calls as the answer to everything. With lockdown in effect pretty much all over the world, video calls and conferences have become the new norm for meetings, education, socializing, and everything in between. Amidst the crisis, services like Zoom became increasingly popular for their video conferencing abilities. Tech giant Google’s Meet service also started bringing in new features to rival Zoom. Also Read - Google Stadia offers PUBG for free, Star Wars, Madden FIFA arriving soon

Now, Google CEO Sundar Pichai recently mentioned on an earnings call that the company's Meet service is adding three million new users every day. Further, he also said that Google Meet has 100 million active participants every day. The figures point to a 300 percent growth in the usage since January.

Google Meet comes together with Google's G-suite, which is the company's suite for email and productivity tools. It involves no extra costs for users. Despite the availability, Zoom has shown Google some fierce competition. The service sees about 200 million daily active users, twice the amount of users as Google's counterpart. Google even made some premium features of Meet free for all users with the pandemic going on. Still, Zoom has a major headstart over the Google service.

Google Meet brings in new features

However, Google has more tricks up its sleeve to overthrow Zoom. The company was going to up the number of people who can be seen in a single grid to 16. Google had started rolling out the feature then. However, it now seems the update is seeing a larger rollout. Google Meet was earlier limited to only seeing 4 people at once. However, this is just the number of people you can see on your screen in one instance. Total viewer count could support up to 250 people if you were on G-suite Enterprise.

Google Meet has also introduced a new low-light enhancement-mode. This makes sure that mobile users get better videos is poor lighting conditions. It also includes a more precise selection of what screen you share. For instance, you may now share a particular Chrome tab instead of that whole window.