Google Meet makes it easy to share content with attendees in a meeting

Google has rolled out an update on Google Meet that brings two new features to the company's video conferencing platform. The first feature that Google has rolled out on Meet makes it easier for users to share content with all the attendees in a meeting.

Google, in a blog post, wrote that with this update, users can share access to the content that they are presenting in a meeting with attendees, including everyone on the Calendar guest list, directly from Meet's interface. The company says While presenting, users can share the file from the floating action menu or via the suggestion in the Meet Chat.

"Meeting attendees will see a notification when you've shared a file, and a link to the file will be automatically shared in the meeting chat," Google wrote in the post.

Apart from this, the company has also rolled out a feature wherein whenever a user pastes a link into the meeting chat, they will be prompted with the file access dialog. From this dialog box users can adjust accesses as needed and choose to attach the file to the calendar event.

Google says that by allowing sharing directly from Meet, users can seamlessly share presented content without having to switch into another window to grant access. “This makes it easier for meeting attendees to follow along with your presentation, find and reference your material later on, and continue working on action items from the meeting,” the company added.

As far as availability is concerned, Google, in the blog post wrote that it has started rolling out this feature to all Google Workspace customers, legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers and users with personal Google Accounts and that it is expected to complete the roll out in a couple of weeks.

Notably, the update comes shortly after Google rolled out interoperability for Google Meet with Zoom. With this update, users will be able to join Zoom meetings from Google Meet hardware devices and join Google Meet meetings from Zoom Rooms. This feature is available for all Google Workspace customers, G Suite Basic and Business customers with Google Meet hardware.