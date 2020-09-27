comscore Google Meet unlimited time limit for free users ends this month | BGR India
Google Meet non-paid users to get 60 minute limit from 30 September

Google Meet was offered as free video conference platform in April with unlimited time support up to 30 September.

  • Updated: September 27, 2020 3:44 PM IST
Google Meet was made free for all users, with no time limit on video meetings. These benefits are available till September 30 which is just a few days away. So, what happens now, do you still get the freebies or do they change? As per a fresh report, Google will limit the benefits for its free Meet users across the globe. From September 30 onwards, video meetings for free users will be limited to 60 minutes. Also Read - Google will update Play Store guidelines, crack down on companies bypassing 30% fee

Back in April, Google had announced unlimited usage of Meet for video meetings. But that’s going to change now, since the situation has dramatically changed over the past few months. And it’s clear that Google is now keen for people to pay to get other benefits. Compared to Zoom, which offers 45-minute video call access, Meet’s 60-minutes time limit is pretty decent for a video call. Also Read - Google Maps to soon start showing COVID-19 outbreak in local areas

For regular users, they would hardly complain about this change. But businesses that use it regularly for important, their dependence on Meet is now going to force them to pay for it. However, they can always look at other platforms, that works as an alternative to Google Meet. We’re also waiting to see if Google puts a limit on the number of people allowed to be part of a meeting with the free plan. Also Read - How to remove Google Meet tab from Gmail app on Android and iOS

Google Meet supports new audio features in India

The popular video conferencing platform now supports noise cancellation feature in the country. Using this feature, people will be able to reduce background noise while attending video or audio calls on Google Meet. Google says the noise cancellation feature is rolling out to Australia, Brazil, Japan, and India in the coming weeks. You can enable the new feature by heading to Settings, Audio on Google Meet, and turn on noise cancellation. Meet’s feature works regardless of whether you are speaking or not. So when you are talking, the sound of a dog barking or even you slamming away on your keyboard can be canceled out.

  • Published Date: September 27, 2020 3:39 PM IST
  • Updated Date: September 27, 2020 3:44 PM IST

Best Sellers