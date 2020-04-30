Google Meet premium video meeting app is now free for everyone

Google has announced that its premium group video calling app – Google Meet – is now free for everyone. The platform currently hosts 3 billion minutes of video meetings and is adding roughly 3 million new users everyday. Google says that free availability of the Meet app will roll out globally including in India in the coming weeks. Also Read - Google Meet is adding 3 million new users everyday, claims company

Going forward, Meet will be available to anyone for free on the web at meet.google.com and via mobile apps for iOS or Android. And if you use Gmail or Google Calendar, you’ll be able to easily start or join from there as well. Also Read - Google Stadia offers PUBG for free, Star Wars, Madden FIFA arriving soon

“Today, we’re making Google Meet, our premium video conferencing product, free for everyone, with availability rolling out over the coming weeks. We’ve invested years in making Meet a secure and reliable video conferencing solution that’s trusted by schools, governments and enterprises around the world, and in recent months we’ve accelerated the release of top-requested features to make it even more helpful,” noted Javier Soltero, Vice President & GM, G Suite.

Watch Video: Top 5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

Starting in early May, anyone with an email address will be able to sign up for Google Meet and enjoy many of the same features available to business and education users. List of some of these features include scheduling and screen sharing, real-time captions, and layouts that adapt to your preference, including an expanded tiled view, added Google in its blog.