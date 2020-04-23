Google Meet to rival Zoom with new AI-based features

Tech giant Google suggested last week that it was going to bring a new feature to Google Meet to rival with Zoom. The company was going to up the number of people who can be seen in a single grid to 16. Google had started rolling out the feature then. However, it now seems the update is seeing a larger rollout. Also Read - Zoom 5.0 will add advanced encryption, fix major security and privacy issues

Google Meet was earlier limited to only seeing 4 people at once. However, this is just the number of people you can see on your screen at one instance. Total viewer count could support up to 250 people if you were on G-suite Enterprise. Meanwhile, G Suite-basic supports up to 100 users and G Suite Business supports up to 150. Google’s alternative to Zoom has a lot of catching up to do. However, the company believes that its edge in AI-features will give it a strong lead over the competition in the weeks or months to come. Also Read - Google Duo adds capture mode and improved calling over low-bandwidth connection

Zoom is still technically ahead of Google Meet, with the ability to show up to 50 people on screen at the same time. But Google Meet is bringing some more features too. This includes a more precise selection of what screen you share. For instance, you may now share a particular Chrome tab instead of that whole window. Also Read - Zoom: Over 5 lakh accounts hacked, sold for 'less than a penny' on the Dark Web

A new low-light enhancement-mode will also make sure that mobile users will get better video is poor lighting conditions. On Desktop, the same feature is set to come “in the future”. With most built-in webcams being much worse than modern front-facing cameras today, Google Meet will likely have to put in more effort into additional enhancements.

There is also a noise-canceling feature in Zoom that Google Meet plans on beating. The Zoom noise cancellation will work when users are not speaking, canceling out unnecessary ambient noise. However, on Google Meet the feature will work regardless of whether you are speaking. So when you are talking, the sound of a dog barking or even you slamming away on your keyboard can be cancelled out.