comscore Google Meet to rival Zoom with new AI-based features | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Google Meet to rival Zoom with new AI-based noise cancelling and light-enhancing features
News

Google Meet to rival Zoom with new AI-based noise cancelling and light-enhancing features

News

Google Meet will be implementing new features to compete with popular video-conferencing service Zoom, which recently gained a lot of new users.

  • Published: April 23, 2020 12:01 PM IST
Google meet

Tech giant Google suggested last week that it was going to bring a new feature to Google Meet to rival with Zoom. The company was going to up the number of people who can be seen in a single grid to 16. Google had started rolling out the feature then. However, it now seems the update is seeing a larger rollout. Also Read - Zoom 5.0 will add advanced encryption, fix major security and privacy issues

Google Meet was earlier limited to only seeing 4 people at once. However, this is just the number of people you can see on your screen at one instance. Total viewer count could support up to 250 people if you were on G-suite Enterprise. Meanwhile, G Suite-basic supports up to 100 users and G Suite Business supports up to 150. Google’s alternative to Zoom has a lot of catching up to do. However, the company believes that its edge in AI-features will give it a strong lead over the competition in the weeks or months to come. Also Read - Google Duo adds capture mode and improved calling over low-bandwidth connection

Watch: Is OnePlus 8 Series worth it?

Zoom is still technically ahead of Google Meet, with the ability to show up to 50 people on screen at the same time. But Google Meet is bringing some more features too. This includes a more precise selection of what screen you share. For instance, you may now share a particular Chrome tab instead of that whole window. Also Read - Zoom: Over 5 lakh accounts hacked, sold for 'less than a penny' on the Dark Web

A new low-light enhancement-mode will also make sure that mobile users will get better video is poor lighting conditions. On Desktop, the same feature is set to come “in the future”. With most built-in webcams being much worse than modern front-facing cameras today, Google Meet will likely have to put in more effort into additional enhancements.

Google bans Zoom for all its employees because it does not meet 'security standards'

Also Read

Google bans Zoom for all its employees because it does not meet 'security standards'

There is also a noise-canceling feature in Zoom that Google Meet plans on beating. The Zoom noise cancellation will work when users are not speaking, canceling out unnecessary ambient noise. However, on Google Meet the feature will work regardless of whether you are speaking. So when you are talking, the sound of a dog barking or even you slamming away on your keyboard can be cancelled out.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 23, 2020 12:01 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Redmi 10X may launch with Helio G85 SoC: Check leaked price
News
Redmi 10X may launch with Helio G85 SoC: Check leaked price
Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition camera samples, key details teased officially

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition camera samples, key details teased officially

Google Meet to rival Zoom with new AI-based features

News

Google Meet to rival Zoom with new AI-based features

Call of Duty: Warzone has finally found a solution to cheaters

Gaming

Call of Duty: Warzone has finally found a solution to cheaters

Huawei Nova 7 Pro features a curved OLED display and quad rear camera

News

Huawei Nova 7 Pro features a curved OLED display and quad rear camera

Most Popular

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

OnePlus 7T long-term Review

TWS earbuds shipments grow 700% YoY in India

Spotify releases new Editor-curated podcast playlists

Redmi 10X may launch with Helio G85 SoC: Check leaked price

Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition camera samples, key details teased officially

Google Meet to rival Zoom with new AI-based features

Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks

Is OnePlus 8 really worth it?

Secret Android Features you didn't know about

Contract tracing: Here is what it means and how it works

boAt Lifestyle sets focus on 2021 to avoid impact of pandemic

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google Meet to rival Zoom with new AI-based features

News

Google Meet to rival Zoom with new AI-based features
Zoom 5.0 will fix major security and privacy issues

News

Zoom 5.0 will fix major security and privacy issues
WhatsApp beta now supports up to 8 people in a video call

News

WhatsApp beta now supports up to 8 people in a video call
Zoom video calling app not a safe platform, warns government

News

Zoom video calling app not a safe platform, warns government
Over 5,00,000 Zoom accounts hacked, sold

News

Over 5,00,000 Zoom accounts hacked, sold

हिंदी समाचार

Mi 10 Youth Edition की कैमरा डिटेल्स आईं सामने, मिलेगा 50X Periscope Zoom का सपोर्ट

WhatsApp ग्रुप वीडियो कॉल में अब 8 लोगों के साथ कर पाएंगे बातें, ऐसे करें यूज

Tata Sky पर फ्री में देख सकेंगे ये चैनल, जानिए किस नंबर पर होगा प्रसारण

Airtel Corporate Postpaid Plans : 299 रुपये से शुरू होते हैं प्लान, 500GB डाटा और मिलेंगे ये बेनिफिट्स

Realme X50m 5G स्मार्टफोन 4 बैक कैमरे और 2 सेल्फी कैमरा के साथ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत

Latest Videos

Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks

Features

Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks
OnePlus 8 Series India Price Revealed: Is it worth your money?

Features

OnePlus 8 Series India Price Revealed: Is it worth your money?
Secret Android Features you didn't know about

Features

Secret Android Features you didn't know about
OnePlus 8 Series launch: Here are 5 things that you need to know

News

OnePlus 8 Series launch: Here are 5 things that you need to know

News

TWS earbuds shipments grow 700% YoY in India
News
TWS earbuds shipments grow 700% YoY in India
Spotify releases new Editor-curated podcast playlists

News

Spotify releases new Editor-curated podcast playlists
Redmi 10X may launch with Helio G85 SoC: Check leaked price

News

Redmi 10X may launch with Helio G85 SoC: Check leaked price
Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition camera samples, key details teased officially

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition camera samples, key details teased officially
Google Meet to rival Zoom with new AI-based features

News

Google Meet to rival Zoom with new AI-based features