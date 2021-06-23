Google Meet, the video-communication tool is said to bringing new features for teachers and students. As noted by TOI, these features are added to increase the utility of the platform for ‘education customers.’ Notably, with the add-ons, users will be to make Meet calls livestream directly on YouTube. Here are the details- Also Read - iPhone users now get Picture-in-Picture mode for YouTube videos worldwide

Google Meet call livestream on YouTube, live translate support for online classes, and more

As cited by ToI, Google is reportedly adding an option to enable users to make Meet calls livestream directly on YouTube. The functionality that will be useful for school board meetings, events etc is said to roll out in beta later this year. A wide rollout with the Teaching and Learning Upgrade or Education Plus will be available in early 2022.

In addition to this, Google will likely add closed captions during live streams as well. The support for closed captions will be made available in the coming months. Further, there will be granular controls will be provided to the admin. The search engine giant will add settings to the Admin console that will let school authorities to create policies as to who can attend the school video calls.

Admins with Education Standard and Education Plus will get the option to end any live meeting directly from the investigation tool, the report cited. The changes will appear in the coming weeks. With the tool, participants won't be able to rejoin a meeting without the host present. There will be security enhancements as well that are said to provide more control to teachers like automatic admission of students (on the Classroom roster) once the teacher is present, putting students in the 'waiting room,' etc.

Google will also provide live translated captions for educators who have Teaching and Learning Upgrade or Education Plus. With live translate support, users will be able to see real-time captions of the audio/video in their native language. The add-ons will be made available later this year.