Google Meet video conferencing app crosses 50 million downloads
  Google Meet video conferencing app crosses 50 million downloads on Google Play Store
Google Meet video conferencing app crosses 50 million downloads on Google Play Store

Google Meet video conferencing tool garnered over five million downloads on Play Store in first week of March. Till May 17, it was downloaded by over 50 million times.

  Published: May 18, 2020 8:25 PM IST
Sending a warning call to Zoom, Google Meet has crossed 50 million downloads on Play Store, a massive 900 per cent increase in user base in a span of few weeks as people work from home in the Covid-19 pandemic. Also Read - Google Pixel 5 could skip soli radar chip in 2020

According to data provided by AppBrain, Google’s video conferencing tool garnered over five million downloads on Play Store in first week of March alone. Till May 17, it was downloaded by over 50 million times. Also Read - Ubisoft sues Apple and Google for selling a Rainbow Six Siege clone in their stores

According to Javier Soltero Vice President & GM, G Suite, the tech giant has seen daily usage of Meet app grow by 30 times, with hosting 3 billion minutes of video meetings daily. “Last month (April), we were adding roughly 3 million new users every day. That’s why we’re expanding the offering to more people around the world,” Soltero said this month. Also Read - Google Pixel 4a could be cheaper than Pixel 3a and offer twice the internal memory

Meet arrived within Gmail accounts globally including in India last week. Users can now start or join video conferencing right from their Gmail accounts and they do not need to download the app separately. Google Meet is completely free and anyone with an email address can sign up and get started. Users can see Google Meet on the left menu, with two options: Start a meeting and join a meeting.

To start a meet, just click and you will be directed to Google Meet app, which will ask permission to access the camera and microphone on your laptop, desktop or notebook. Once the permission is given, you are ready to start a secure meet with a Dial-in and a PIN which you can then share with other participants.

If you are joining a meeting, you need to enter the Meet code in a pop-up box and you are done. You can plan video meetings and invite others directly from Google Calendar.

Written with agency inputs

  Published Date: May 18, 2020 8:25 PM IST

