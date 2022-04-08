How many times has it happened that you have forgotten to exit a meeting leaving you alone in the digital room? Probably many. Google has taken cognizance of the fact that sometimes people do forget to exit meetings and that the entire experience of being in the digital room alone can be a bit eerie. So now, it has started rolling out a new feature on Google Meet that will prompt users if they forget to leave a meeting. Also Read - Google Docs is getting support for emoji reactions: How to use it

Google via a blog post said that now when a user is the only person in a meeting for five minutes, they will receive a prompt asking whether they want to stay or leave the meeting. And if they don’t respond after two minutes, they will automatically leave the meeting. “We hope that this feature will help prevent situations where your audio or video is unintentionally shared,” Google wrote in a post explaining the rationale behind introducing this feature. Also Read - Google Maps gets toll road price estimates and better navigation system

The company also said that this feature will be turned on by default for all users. However, users will get the option to disable this feature manually. To manually disable this feature, here’s what users need to do: Also Read - Google’s Android 13 may allow you to connect to two carriers on a single eSIM

On PCs: On the bottom bar, tap More options > go to Settings > go to General > toggle off the Leave empty calls button.

On iPhone and iPad: Open the meet app and before joining a meeting, tap the Menu > on the top left corner tap Settings > select the account you want to switch off the settings on > toggle off Leave Empty Calls option.

As far as availability is concerned, Google said that it has started rolling out this feature to all Google Workspace customers, legacy G Suite Basic, business customers and users with personal Google accounts on desktop and iOS devices and they will start getting these prompts later in this month. As far as Android users are concerned, the company said that the feature will arrive on Android devices soon. However, Google didn’t share the exact timeline of launch.