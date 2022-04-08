comscore Forgot to leave a meeting? Google Meet has a trick for you
  • Home
  • News
  • Google Meet Will Remind You To Leave A Meeting If You Forget
News

Google Meet will remind you to leave a meeting if you forget

News

Google Meet will also remove you from a meeting if you don't respond.

Google Meet

Image: Google

How many times has it happened that you have forgotten to exit a meeting leaving you alone in the digital room? Probably many. Google has taken cognizance of the fact that sometimes people do forget to exit meetings and that the entire experience of being in the digital room alone can be a bit eerie. So now, it has started rolling out a new feature on Google Meet that will prompt users if they forget to leave a meeting. Also Read - Google Docs is getting support for emoji reactions: How to use it

Google via a blog post said that now when a user is the only person in a meeting for five minutes, they will receive a prompt asking whether they want to stay or leave the meeting. And if they don’t respond after two minutes, they will automatically leave the meeting. “We hope that this feature will help prevent situations where your audio or video is unintentionally shared,” Google wrote in a post explaining the rationale behind introducing this feature. Also Read - Google Maps gets toll road price estimates and better navigation system

The company also said that this feature will be turned on by default for all users. However, users will get the option to disable this feature manually. To manually disable this feature, here’s what users need to do: Also Read - Google’s Android 13 may allow you to connect to two carriers on a single eSIM

On PCs: On the bottom bar, tap More options > go to Settings > go to General > toggle off the Leave empty calls button.

On iPhone and iPad: Open the meet app and before joining a meeting, tap the Menu > on the top left corner tap Settings > select the account you want to switch off the settings on > toggle off Leave Empty Calls option.

As far as availability is concerned, Google said that it has started rolling out this feature to all Google Workspace customers, legacy G Suite Basic, business customers and users with personal Google accounts on desktop and iOS devices and they will start getting these prompts later in this month. As far as Android users are concerned, the company said that the feature will arrive on Android devices soon. However, Google didn’t share the exact timeline of launch.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: April 8, 2022 10:34 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G to go on sale today at 12 pm on Amazon, Samsung.com
Deals
Samsung Galaxy M33 5G to go on sale today at 12 pm on Amazon, Samsung.com
Google Meet will remind you to leave a meeting if you forget

News

Google Meet will remind you to leave a meeting if you forget

Amazfit GTS 2 Mini 2022 with heart rate, SpO2 monitor and more launched in India

Wearables

Amazfit GTS 2 Mini 2022 with heart rate, SpO2 monitor and more launched in India

Twitter will finally let you excuse yourself from a discussion

Apps

Twitter will finally let you excuse yourself from a discussion

Spotify announces new features for its Car Thing: All you need to know

Apps

Spotify announces new features for its Car Thing: All you need to know

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Google Meet will remind you to leave a meeting if you forget

Twitter will finally let you excuse yourself from a discussion

Bounce Infinity begins production of E1 electric scooter

Tata Neu super app launched: Check how register, earn NeuCoins

After Diem fiasco, Meta is brewing Zuck Bucks

Easy Steps To Back Up WhatsApp Chats On Google Drive, Check Tutorial Video

List Of Smartphones That Will Launch In Month Of April

Explained: What is Tata Neu, why Tata Group built it

OnePlus 10 Pro With 80W SUPERVOOC Fast Charging And 6.7-Inch LTPO Display Launched In India, All You Need To Know

OnePlus 10 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus vs Vivo iQOO 9 Pro: Which one to buy?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google Meet will remind you to leave a meeting if you forget

News

Google Meet will remind you to leave a meeting if you forget
How to use emoji reactions in Google Docs

How To

How to use emoji reactions in Google Docs
Google Maps will now show road toll estimates, traffic lights and more

Apps

Google Maps will now show road toll estimates, traffic lights and more
Explained: What is Tata Neu, why Tata Group built it

Features

Explained: What is Tata Neu, why Tata Group built it
Android 13 may allow two carrier connections on a single eSIM

News

Android 13 may allow two carrier connections on a single eSIM

हिंदी समाचार

Moto G22 भारत में लॉन्च, मिल रहे 50MP कैमरा और 5000mAh बैटरी जैसे शानदार फीचर्स

ईशान खट्टर ने खरीदी Triumph Speed Twin बाइक, लाखों रुपये है कीमत

Realme GT Neo 3 और Realme GT 2 जल्द होगें भारत में लॉन्च, मिलेंगे ये शानदार स्पेसिफिकेशन

एंटी-वायरस ऐप्स ने चुराए हजारों यूजर्स के बैंक डिटेल, Google ने लिया कड़ा एक्शन

Twitter कर रहा कमाल के फीचर की टेस्टिंग, अब खुद को ट्वीट से कर पाएंगे 'Unmention'

Latest Videos

Google maps new update rolled out | Toll Road Price Estimates and Better Navigation System

News

Google maps new update rolled out | Toll Road Price Estimates and Better Navigation System
Apple WWDC 2022 Date Announced | Know All the Details Here | BGR.in

News

Apple WWDC 2022 Date Announced | Know All the Details Here | BGR.in
Easy Steps To Back Up WhatsApp Chats On Google Drive, Check Tutorial Video

Features

Easy Steps To Back Up WhatsApp Chats On Google Drive, Check Tutorial Video
Realme GT 2 Pro To Samsung M53 5G: List Of Smartphones That Will Launch In Month Of April - Watch

News

Realme GT 2 Pro To Samsung M53 5G: List Of Smartphones That Will Launch In Month Of April - Watch

News

Google Meet will remind you to leave a meeting if you forget
News
Google Meet will remind you to leave a meeting if you forget
Twitter will finally let you excuse yourself from a discussion

Apps

Twitter will finally let you excuse yourself from a discussion
Bounce Infinity begins production of E1 electric scooter

automobile

Bounce Infinity begins production of E1 electric scooter
Tata Neu super app launched: Check how register, earn NeuCoins

How To

Tata Neu super app launched: Check how register, earn NeuCoins
After Diem fiasco, Meta is brewing Zuck Bucks

News

After Diem fiasco, Meta is brewing Zuck Bucks

new arrivals in india

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Best Sellers