comscore Google Messages is testing floating conversation bubbles | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Google Messages app testing floating bubbles for conversation on Android 10
News

Google Messages app testing floating bubbles for conversation on Android 10

News

This new feature in the Google Messages app is similar to the chat heads on Facebook Messenger. This new feature comes months after we first saw the bubbles notification feature in Android 10 Beta 2.

  • Published: December 30, 2019 1:53 PM IST
Google Messages

Image credit: Google

It looks like Google is currently testing new “floating conversation bubbles” in its Messages app. This new feature in the Google Messages app is similar to the chat heads on Facebook Messenger. This new feature comes months after we first saw the bubbles notification feature in Android 10 Beta 2. The feature did not make it to the final version of Android 10. However, this system is likely to replace the current overlay API in a future version. Reportedly, Google is currently developing the Bubbles API and Android 10 users can enable from “Developer Options”.

Related Stories


Conversation bubbles in Google Messages app on Android 10

According to a report from XDA developers, Google is currently working on a floating conversation bubbles feature in the Messages app. As per the report, Google has also asked developers to start testing the Bubbles API with their apps in Android 10. Developers and users interested in testing the Bubbles system should enable “Bubbles” option in the “Developer Options”. It is likely that Google may roll out this feature in the upcoming Android 11. The report noted that XDA was able to successfully enable the feature in the latest build of Google Messages. Taking a look at the screenshots, the images are similar to what we see on Facebook Messenger.

Watch: Google Messages RCS: How to enable this on any Android smartphone

The notification bubbles appear on the edge of the display along with a circular photo of the contact, the app icon and a small preview for the message. If the user does not take any action then the preview disappears turning into a notification dot. If the user taps on the notification dot then the entire conversation opens as an overlay on the screen. Here, the user can read to the conversation or provide a quick reply.

Google Messages Floating Conversation Bubbles XDA

Google Messages RCS: How to get it on your Android smartphone in India

Also Read

Google Messages RCS: How to get it on your Android smartphone in India

To dismiss, one can tap and hold the floating icon to drag it on the “X” icon at the bottom. The entire system is integrated into the “Settings” section. The “Notifications” section on the “App Info” page allows users to toggle “Bubbles” off. It is unclear if and when Google is planning to roll out this new feature. Though, the company is likely to share more information about the feature near launch.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: December 30, 2019 1:53 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Google Messages is testing floating conversation bubbles
News
Google Messages is testing floating conversation bubbles
Tata Sky ends Diwali discount on set-top-boxes

News

Tata Sky ends Diwali discount on set-top-boxes

Realme Buds Air flash sale toady at 12PM: Price in India, features

News

Realme Buds Air flash sale toady at 12PM: Price in India, features

Apple sued by a NY doctor over atrial fibrillation sensor in Watch

Wearables

Apple sued by a NY doctor over atrial fibrillation sensor in Watch

Smartphone usage banned by Indian Navy at naval bases

News

Smartphone usage banned by Indian Navy at naval bases

Most Popular

Amazon Echo Flex Review

Detel Di-Pod Review

Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Review

Huawei Watch GT 2 First Impressions

Vivo V17 Review

Google Messages is testing floating conversation bubbles

Tata Sky ends Diwali discount on set-top-boxes

Realme Buds Air flash sale toady at 12PM: Price in India, features

Apple sued by a NY doctor over atrial fibrillation sensor in Watch

Smartphone usage banned by Indian Navy at naval bases

Smart products Xiaomi should launch in India

Jabra says Elite 75t is all about premium comfort and superior battery life

Best non-Chinese smartphones in India

Shinco says share of non-smart TVs will decline in 2020

WhatsApp: 5 privacy features you should know in 2019

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google Messages is testing floating conversation bubbles

News

Google Messages is testing floating conversation bubbles
Google Pixel 4a renders leaked online

News

Google Pixel 4a renders leaked online
Amazon Echo Flex Review

Review

Amazon Echo Flex Review
Vivo FunTouch OS 10 to bring earthquake warning feature

News

Vivo FunTouch OS 10 to bring earthquake warning feature
Samsung Galaxy S9 gets fourth Android 10 beta update

News

Samsung Galaxy S9 gets fourth Android 10 beta update

हिंदी समाचार

Dish TV के नए HD कनेक्शन के साथ तीन महीनों के लिए फ्री मिलेंगे 300 से ज्यादा चैनल

Reliance Jio ने 199 रुपये के JioFiber प्लान में किया बदलाव, 100GB नहीं अब मिलेगा 1 हजार जीबी डाटा

Spotify ने भी अपने प्लेटफॉर्म पर राजनीतिक विज्ञापनों को किया बैन

साइबरक्राइम : 2020 में ई-कॉमर्स सर्विस देने वाली कंपनियों को बनाया जा सकता है निशाना, संभल कर करें यूज

Realme Buds Air की फ्लैश सेल आज दोपहर 12 बजे Flipkart पर, जानें कीमत

News

Google Messages is testing floating conversation bubbles
News
Google Messages is testing floating conversation bubbles
Tata Sky ends Diwali discount on set-top-boxes

News

Tata Sky ends Diwali discount on set-top-boxes
Realme Buds Air flash sale toady at 12PM: Price in India, features

News

Realme Buds Air flash sale toady at 12PM: Price in India, features
Apple sued by a NY doctor over atrial fibrillation sensor in Watch

Wearables

Apple sued by a NY doctor over atrial fibrillation sensor in Watch
Smartphone usage banned by Indian Navy at naval bases

News

Smartphone usage banned by Indian Navy at naval bases