Google might launch a Pixel 4a alongside the Pixel 4, hints app code leak

In a new leak from what appears to be a new code name found in the upcoming Google Camera app.

  • Published: September 16, 2019 2:33 PM IST
Google is all set to launch its fourth series of flagship smartphones the Google Pixel 4 next month, and we might just get a surprise Google Pixel 4a with it. In a new leak there seems to be hints of a new smartphone that we might just see from Google. In a new leak from what appears to be a new code name found in the upcoming Google Camera app, we may have hints of a new phone. According to some research done by 9to5Google, reference to a “needlefish” device, alongside the “coral” and “flame” codenames were found. These refer to the Pixel 4 and the Pixel 4 XL phones according to experts and ‘needlefish’ could be the Google Pixel 4a.

All of this construes as speculation at this point, but there have been previous references to a “needlefish” device. The previous references pointed to a device with that name bearing a Snapdragon processor. But Google’s Pixel 4 Series does not seem to stop leaking on the internet. As per the past reports, the much anticipated, upcoming flagship smartphone series has leaked multiple times in last one week. These leaks range from blurry images to quality images, renders, and hands-on videos of the Google Pixel 4 series. In addition to the usual hardware, the videos have also showcased a number of surprising Pixel 4 exclusive features. As per a recent report a recent Google Pixel 4 XL video has surfaced online showcasing camera and chipset details.

Google Pixel 4 XL camera and processor details

According to GSMArena, a recent Google Pixel 4 XL hands-on video on YouTube has revealed more details about the device. The report revealed that a written hands-on article on Google Pixel 4 XL has confirmed some specifications of the upcoming smartphone. Google Pixel 4 XL will feature a 6.3-inch AMOLED display with 2K (1,440 x 3,040 pixels) resolution. As noted in the past report, the device will also come with a 90Hz refresh rate called “Smooth Display”. This feature allows the smartphone to automatically switch between 60Hz and 90Hz depending on the content on the screen.

  • Published Date: September 16, 2019 2:33 PM IST

