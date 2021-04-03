American tech giant Google is reportedly working on its own chipset codenamed ‘Whitechapel’ that is touted to power the upcoming Pixel smartphone. The device is expected to carry the moniker Google Pixel 6.

As per documents viewed by 9to5Google, ‘Whitechapel’ is used in connection with the codename ‘Slider’. Also Read - Google Pixel Buds A could launch alongside Pixel 5a: Report

‘Slider’ is a shared platform for the first Whitechapel systems on a chip (SoC). The leaked documents also refer to the chip as “GS101”, with GS presumably short for Google Silicon. Also Read - Google Stack app introduced to scan, categorise documents

The Google-made chipset

‘Whitechapel’ is an effort by the company to reduce its dependency on third-party chipset makers like Qualcomm and create its own chipset line that can be used in devices like the Pixel series and even the Chromebooks. A similar strategy has been adopted by Apple who used their own ARM-based chipset in iPhones and Macs. This has worked wonders for the company as it has been able to get the best out of its own devices due to the seamless integrations. Also Read - Google drops out for MWC Barcelona 2021 due to COVID-19 restrictions

Google is reportedly working on these new chipsets in collaboration with South-Korean tech giant Samsung who manufacture rival chipsets Exynos that power its renowned Samsung Galaxy series of smartphones.

Last year, Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai teased “some deeper investments in hardware” and that there was a “terrific roadmap ahead” in 2021. Many investors and people who closely follow Google saw this as a confirmation that Google would be developing their own processors.

Google Pixel 6: What to expect?

A new patent has claimed that the upcoming Google Pixel 6 smartphone will come with an under-display selfie camera. The patent doesn’t reveal details of how that will be achieved.

In terms of specifications, the upcoming Google Pixel 6 may feature a 6-inch Full-HD+ (1080×2340 pixels) OLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9.

The handset will run on Android 11 and is expected to pack a 4,080mAh battery with fast-charging support.