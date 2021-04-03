comscore Google might launch the next Pixel phone with its own processor
  • Home
  • News
  • The next Pixel smartphone may use a Google-made processor: Report
News

The next Pixel smartphone may use a Google-made processor: Report

News

Google is reportedly working on its own processor that it will use in the upcoming Pixel 6 and the next lineup of Chromebooks.

Google-Pixel-6

(Representational image)

American tech giant Google is reportedly working on its own chipset codenamed ‘Whitechapel’ that is touted to power the upcoming Pixel smartphone. The device is expected to carry the moniker Google Pixel 6.
As per documents viewed by 9to5Google, ‘Whitechapel’ is used in connection with the codename ‘Slider’. Also Read - Google Pixel Buds A could launch alongside Pixel 5a: Report

‘Slider’ is a shared platform for the first Whitechapel systems on a chip (SoC). The leaked documents also refer to the chip as “GS101”, with GS presumably short for Google Silicon. Also Read - Google Stack app introduced to scan, categorise documents

The Google-made chipset

‘Whitechapel’ is an effort by the company to reduce its dependency on third-party chipset makers like Qualcomm and create its own chipset line that can be used in devices like the Pixel series and even the Chromebooks. A similar strategy has been adopted by Apple who used their own ARM-based chipset in iPhones and Macs. This has worked wonders for the company as it has been able to get the best out of its own devices due to the seamless integrations. Also Read - Google drops out for MWC Barcelona 2021 due to COVID-19 restrictions

Google is reportedly working on these new chipsets in collaboration with South-Korean tech giant Samsung who manufacture rival chipsets Exynos that power its renowned Samsung Galaxy series of smartphones.

Last year, Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai teased “some deeper investments in hardware” and that there was a “terrific roadmap ahead” in 2021. Many investors and people who closely follow Google saw this as a confirmation that Google would be developing their own processors.

Google Pixel 6: What to expect?

A new patent has claimed that the upcoming Google Pixel 6 smartphone will come with an under-display selfie camera. The patent doesn’t reveal details of how that will be achieved.

In terms of specifications, the upcoming Google Pixel 6 may feature a 6-inch Full-HD+ (1080×2340 pixels) OLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9.

The handset will run on Android 11 and is expected to pack a 4,080mAh battery with fast-charging support.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 3, 2021 11:09 AM IST

You Might be Interested

Google Pixel

Google Pixel

57000

Buy Now
Android 7.1 Nougat
Snapdragon 821 Quad-Core 2.15GHz Processor
12.3 MP with f2.0 Aperture, LED flash, Phase detection auto-focus, laser auto-focus

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Twitter Spaces coming soon to desktop
Apps
Twitter Spaces coming soon to desktop
Discord has released a new audio chat feature

Apps

Discord has released a new audio chat feature

Nokia could launch new G-Series and X-Series phones on April 8

Mobiles

Nokia could launch new G-Series and X-Series phones on April 8

Vivo X60t with 48MP triple cameras launched: Price, specs

Mobiles

Vivo X60t with 48MP triple cameras launched: Price, specs

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 10000 in India

Photo Gallery

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 10000 in India

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 10000 in India: Redmi 9 Prime, Realme Narzo 30A, Poco C3, Moto G10 Power

Photo Gallery

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 10000 in India: Redmi 9 Prime, Realme Narzo 30A, Poco C3, Moto G10 Power

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Realme C11 review

Here's how you can withdraw cash from ATM without a card

Google Pixel 6 might run on a Google processor

Twitter Spaces coming soon to desktop

Discord has released a new audio chat feature

Nokia could launch new G-Series and X-Series phones on April 8

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G vs Vivo X60 Pro vs OnePlus 9R: How do they compare?

Top 10 smartphones set to launch in India in April 2021

Top 6 upcoming 5G mobile phones launching in India in April 2021: Mi 11 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy M42, and more

Poco X3 Pro vs Redmi Note 10 Pro: Price, specs compared

RBI's new rules for credit, debit card auto-payments: Top 5 questions answered

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google Pixel 6 might run on a Google processor

News

Google Pixel 6 might run on a Google processor
Google Pixel Buds A could launch alongside Pixel 5a: Report

Wearables

Google Pixel Buds A could launch alongside Pixel 5a: Report
New Google Stack app will help scan and categorise documents

Apps

New Google Stack app will help scan and categorise documents
Google drops out for MWC Barcelona 2021 due to COVID-19 restrictions

News

Google drops out for MWC Barcelona 2021 due to COVID-19 restrictions
You will be able to use Google Meet for free until June 30 2021

How To

You will be able to use Google Meet for free until June 30 2021

हिंदी समाचार

ATM से कैश निकालने के लिए नहीं होगी कार्ड की जरूरत, Smartphone से होगा अब हर काम

Sony Xperia 1 III के फीचर्स हुए लीक, 16GB RAM और 5000mAh बैटरी के साथ आएगा ये दमदार फोन

Vivo X60 Pro Review in hindi: शानदार कैमरे वाला 'खूबसूरत' फ्लैगशिप स्मार्टफोन

TECNO ला रहा है 5000mAh बैटरी वाला सस्ता फोन, कीमत होगी 10 हजार रुपये से कम

Oppo F19 के लॉन्च से पहले स्पेसिफिकेशन्स आए सामने, मिलेगी बड़ी AMOLED स्क्रीन

Latest Videos

OnePlus 9 Pro review: A workhorse but optics need improvement

Reviews

OnePlus 9 Pro review: A workhorse but optics need improvement
Vivo X60 Pro Review: One you can’t miss

Reviews

Vivo X60 Pro Review: One you can’t miss
OnePlus 9 review: Heavy on hardware and specs but camera disappoints

Reviews

OnePlus 9 review: Heavy on hardware and specs but camera disappoints
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max review

Reviews

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max review

News

Here's how you can withdraw cash from ATM without a card
News
Here's how you can withdraw cash from ATM without a card
Google Pixel 6 might run on a Google processor

News

Google Pixel 6 might run on a Google processor
Twitter Spaces coming soon to desktop

Apps

Twitter Spaces coming soon to desktop
Discord has released a new audio chat feature

Apps

Discord has released a new audio chat feature
Nokia could launch new G-Series and X-Series phones on April 8

Mobiles

Nokia could launch new G-Series and X-Series phones on April 8

new arrivals in india

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

10,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Best Sellers