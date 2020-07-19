Google’s AirDrop-like file sharing feature could debut in August. This means most Android users will be able to use the native Android feature from next month onwards. According to reports, Google is in the final stages of the testing, and the Nearby Share tool will be available on Android 6 or later versions. Also Read - Google tells EU Commission it won't use Fitbit health data

The feature requires Bluetooth and Location to work and closely resembles Apple's AirDrop service. It uses location and Bluetooth to pair devices and Wi-Fi to complete the data transfer. The service is also reportedly fast and will rival popular file-transfer services like SHAREit and Xender when it is out.

Google Nearby Share feature detailed

There are a few new settings involved with Google Nearby Sharing. The first being the ability to toggle who is able to share files to you. Users can either set it to anyone or contacts only. Once Nearby Sharing is installed on your phone, it also enables a quick settings button to quickly open up a panel. This panel allows you to toggle your visibility to receive files.

Users can choose to use the ‘Data‘ mode to use mobile data to transfer smaller files when required. The ‘Wi-Fi Only’ mode only uses your connection to transfer files when you’re on Wi-Fi. The last ‘Without Internet’ mode will always transfer files offline and will not need a connection to work.

AirDrop has been a popular feature among Apple users for many years. And without a doubt, Android users have been crying out for a feature that was universal across the platform. Google would have expected to announce the Nearby Share feature at I/O 2020 earlier this year. But since the event never happened, the company might just talk about its features, benefits sometime next month, and offer it via a software update to all Android users. And reports suggest Google will offer the feature for Windows, ChromeOS, and macOS as well.