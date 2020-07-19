comscore Google Nearby Share feature to launch next month | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Google's AirDrop-like feature likely to launch on Android next month
News

Google's AirDrop-like feature likely to launch on Android next month

News

The feature is most likely to work on Android devices running on version 6 or later

  • Updated: July 19, 2020 10:20 PM IST
Xiaomi Mi A2

Google’s AirDrop-like file sharing feature could debut in August. This means most Android users will be able to use the native Android feature from next month onwards. According to reports, Google is in the final stages of the testing, and the Nearby Share tool will be available on Android 6 or later versions. Also Read - Google tells EU Commission it won't use Fitbit health data

The feature requires Bluetooth and Location to work and closely resembles Apple’s AirDrop service. It uses location and Bluetooth to pair devices and Wi-Fi to complete the data transfer. The service is also reportedly fast and will rival popular file-transfer services like SHAREit and Xender when it is out. Also Read - Forget SHAREit, check out Nearby Sharing, Google's upcoming AirDrop rival in action

Watch: Weekly News Roundup – June 17

Google Nearby Share feature detailed

There are a few new settings involved with Google Nearby Sharing. The first being the ability to toggle who is able to share files to you. Users can either set it to anyone or contacts only. Once Nearby Sharing is installed on your phone, it also enables a quick settings button to quickly open up a panel. This panel allows you to toggle your visibility to receive files. Also Read - Oppo, Xiaomi and Vivo announce AirDrop alternative; allows file transfer without internet

Users can choose to use the ‘Data‘ mode to use mobile data to transfer smaller files when required. The ‘Wi-Fi Only’ mode only uses your connection to transfer files when you’re on Wi-Fi. The last ‘Without Internet’ mode will always transfer files offline and will not need a connection to work.

OnePlus Nord to feature 90Hz display, 12GB RAM, Google Phone app, and more

Also Read

OnePlus Nord to feature 90Hz display, 12GB RAM, Google Phone app, and more

AirDrop has been a popular feature among Apple users for many years. And without a doubt, Android users have been crying out for a feature that was universal across the platform. Google would have expected to announce the Nearby Share feature at I/O 2020 earlier this year. But since the event never happened, the company might just talk about its features, benefits sometime next month, and offer it via a software update to all Android users. And reports suggest Google will offer the feature for Windows, ChromeOS, and macOS as well.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: July 19, 2020 10:17 PM IST
  • Updated Date: July 19, 2020 10:20 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Editor's Pick

Google Nearby Share feature could launch on Android next month
News
Google Nearby Share feature could launch on Android next month
New credit card internet scam warned by CERT-In: Check details

News

New credit card internet scam warned by CERT-In: Check details

Amazon France may have just leaked PS5 price and release date

Gaming

Amazon France may have just leaked PS5 price and release date

FTC may start a new antitrust investigation against Facebook

News

FTC may start a new antitrust investigation against Facebook

Oppo A31 gets June 2020 security patch update

News

Oppo A31 gets June 2020 security patch update

Most Popular

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Vivo X50 Pro Review

Hammer Solo Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds Review

Realme C11 First Impressions

Sony WF-XB700 TWS review

Google Nearby Share feature could launch on Android next month

New credit card internet scam warned by CERT-In: Check details

FTC may start a new antitrust investigation against Facebook

Oppo A31 gets June 2020 security patch update

Samsung Galaxy A21s update rolling out with July 2020 security patch

Hammer says it lost Rs 1.2 crore in revenue during April lockdown

Canon India executive C Sukumaran talks about EOS R5, R6, and more

BGR Talks: Sameer Raje, Head of India - Zoom

Can UV light kill germs and secure your home?

Dell says XPS 17 has a market among creators; hints at India launch

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google Nearby Share feature could launch on Android next month

News

Google Nearby Share feature could launch on Android next month
Android and iOS devices will soon receive 117 new emojis

News

Android and iOS devices will soon receive 117 new emojis
OnePlus Nord to feature 90Hz display, 12GB RAM, and more

News

OnePlus Nord to feature 90Hz display, 12GB RAM, and more
Best phone with Headphone Jack

Top Products

Best phone with Headphone Jack
List of Google Pixel phone that support Android 11 beta right now

Top Products

List of Google Pixel phone that support Android 11 beta right now

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi भारत में Redmi Note 7 Pro यूजर्स के लिए MIUI 12 की बीटा टेस्टिंग पर कर रहा है काम

itel Bluetooth Necklace IEB-62 : वैल्यू फॉर मनी डिवाइस

Tecno Pouvoir 4 पहला MediaTek पावर्ड फोन बना जिसे Android 11 beta अपडेट मिलेगा

PUBG Mobile में अब खिलाड़ी जितना दौड़ेंगे, उतना ज्यादा Coronavirus (कोरोनावायरस) फंडिंग में होगा दान, जानें कैसे

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 भारत में 4GB, 6GB रैम ऑप्शन के साथ आएगा, 3GB RAM वेरिएंट नहीं मिलेगा

Latest Videos

Reliance AGM, Jio-Qualcomm deal, Vivo X50 series and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Reliance AGM, Jio-Qualcomm deal, Vivo X50 series and more: Weekly News Roundup
Vivo X50 Pro Camera Review: An all-round performer

Reviews

Vivo X50 Pro Camera Review: An all-round performer
Hammer Solo Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds Review: Inexpensive and accessible

Reviews

Hammer Solo Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds Review: Inexpensive and accessible
OnePlus 8 Camera Review

Reviews

OnePlus 8 Camera Review

News

Google Nearby Share feature could launch on Android next month
News
Google Nearby Share feature could launch on Android next month
New credit card internet scam warned by CERT-In: Check details

News

New credit card internet scam warned by CERT-In: Check details
FTC may start a new antitrust investigation against Facebook

News

FTC may start a new antitrust investigation against Facebook
Oppo A31 gets June 2020 security patch update

News

Oppo A31 gets June 2020 security patch update
Samsung Galaxy A21s update rolling out with July 2020 security patch

News

Samsung Galaxy A21s update rolling out with July 2020 security patch

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

16,499

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers