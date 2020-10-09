Alongside Google Pixel 4a, the search giant has also launched its latest Nest Audio smart speaker in India today. The company will make the new Nest Audio speaker available during Flipkart Big Billion Day Specials sale starting Friday, October 16. Here’s all you need to know. Also Read - Google Pixel 4a launched in India at Rs 29,999, sale on Flipkart starting October 16

Google Nest Audio Smart Speaker: Price and sale details

While the Pixel 4a will be exclusively available on Flipkart, Google will also sell the Nest Audio speaker via retail outlets across the country at Reliance Retail and Tata Cliq. But for now, starting October 16, you will be able to buy Nest Audio at a special launch price of Rs 6,999 (MRP Rs 7,999). It will be available in India in two colors – Chalk and Charcoal. Also Read - Paytm announces Rs 10 crore fund for its new Mini App Store developers

Consumers looking to buy Google Pixel 4a, can purchase it from Flipkart as well. It is priced at Rs 29,999 and will go on sale from October 16. Also Read - Google Pixel phones get October 2020 security patch

Features, specifications

The Nest Audio is Google’s latest smart speaker which is essentially a successor of Google Home (launched in 2016). The speaker has a really slim profile and flaunts soft, rounded edges. The design is pretty chic and the design takes minimal footprint. It should blend well in any home decor. You get two color options to choose from – Chalk and Charcoal.

The Google Nest Audio is claimed to be 75 percent louder and has a 50 percent stronger bass than the original Google Home. This smart speaker uses a 19mm tweeter for consistent high-frequency coverage and clear vocals, and a 75mm mid-woofer that really brings the bass. Google completed more than 500 hours of tuning to ensure balanced lows, mids and highs so nothing is lacking or overbearing. The custom-designed tweeter allows each musical detail to come through, and the grill, fabric and materials are optimized for no distortion audio.

Pairing on Nest Audio is easy, Google says if you have a Google Home, Nest Mini or even a Nest Hub, you can easily make the new smart speaker he center of your whole home sound system. You can also pair two Nest Audio speakers to operate in stereo, for left and right channel separation. And with Gotogle Assistant available in Hindi and English, the smart speaker helps users take control of entertainment and a range of compatible smart home brands like Philips Hue, TP-Link and more.