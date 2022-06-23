Tata has forayed into the home security solutions with the release of the Tata Play Secure+ service. Tata Play Secure+ works with Google Nest Cam (battery) and Nest Aware, which are coming to the Indian market for the first time as part of Tata and Google’s collaboration. Also Read - Google Home Mini discontinued: Here’s everything we know about it

Tata Play Secure+ service includes Google’s Nest Cam, Nest Aware, and Nest Mini

Tata Play Secure+ is a service available to Tata Play (formerly known as Tata Sky) users. It bundles Google Nest Cam (battery) and Nest Aware subscription.

The Google Nest Cam (battery) is a home security camera by Google that allows you to surveil your home and surroundings. It has a built-in microphone and speaker letting you directly do two-way communication with your family and pets, and also lets you hear Vehicle alerts and other audio in your home. It also records events of the past even when there's Wi-Fi or power outage, thanks to it being battery-powered.

The Nest Aware subscription that tags along with Tata Play Secure+ lets you keep recorded events of up to 30 or 60 days (depending on your plan). Nest Aware also brings features like familiar face detection. Tata claims that Nest’s maintenance, after-sales, and customer care services will be managed by Tata Play. It means you can directly contact Tata Play staff for any required help with Nest Cam and Nest Aware.

Apart from this, with the Secure+ service, users also get a free Google Nest Mini. Nest Mini is an Amazon Alexa competitor developed by Google. It is a smart speaker that has Google Assistant to get things done by voice inputs.

Tata Play Secure+ Price in India, Launch date

The Tata Play Secure+ costs Rs. 11,999 and for that price, you will get the Google Nest Cam (battery) along with a Nest Aware subscription of two months. Buyers getting this service will also get the Nest Mini smart speaker for free. For Nest Aware, after two months of the free plan, buyers can renew it for Rs. 3,000 ( for 1 to 4 cameras), Rs. 6,000 (for 5 to 8 cameras), and Rs. 9,000 (for 9 to 12 cameras). These will be annual plans.

It will be available in different phases in India. In the first phase which will begin on June 23, it will be available to Tata Play subscribers in 10+ cities like Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Banglore, Lucknow, and Jaipur.