Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen) smart display launched in India at Rs 7,999: Check details

The new Google Nest Hub comes with support for Apple Music, Gaana, JioSaavn, Spotify, Netflix, YouTube and YouTube Music.

nest hub 2

Google has launched its second-generation Nest Hub in India at Rs 7,999. The smart display by Google comes with a “floating glass display” that can be used to display Google Photos in a slideshow. The speaker of the smart display uses Nest Audio technology just like its predecessor. However, the company claims that the second-generation display has 50 percent more bass than the original Nest Hub.

As per the tech giant, the smart display “is designed with recycled materials with its plastic mechanical parts containing 54 percent recycled post-consumer plastic.”

Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen) pricing, availability

The Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen) is priced at Rs 7,999 in India. It is currently available for purchase on Flipkart, Tata Cliq, and Reliance Digital. Google has confirmed that it will be available on sale in other retail stores later this year. In terms of colours, the smart display will be available in Chalk (white) and Charcoal (dark grey) colour variants.

Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen) specifications, features

With 50 percent stronger bass than the predecessor, this Google smart display features an edge-to-edge display “with no visible housing plastic”. It comes with support for Apple Music, Gaana, JioSaavn, Spotify, and YouTube Music. As for the video, it can stream content from YouTube and Netflix. Users can simply give voice commands to the Google Assistant to perform tasks. The company has added a second microphone to the device so that the voice assistant can hear users better.

Users can control different smart home devices like doorbell, smart home camera and so on. They can join or make a video call on the device via Google Duo. It can even group speakers, smart displays and chromecasts. As per Google, “it will work with the new connectivity standard – Matter – being created by the Connectivity Standards Alliance, making it even simpler to control a connected home.

  • Published Date: January 12, 2022 5:24 PM IST

