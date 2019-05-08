comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Nest Hub Max with 10-inch display and Google Assistant launched to take on Amazon Echo Show
News

Nest Hub Max with 10-inch display and Google Assistant launched to take on Amazon Echo Show

News

Google Nest Hub Max comes with Voice Match and Face Match, and also supports streaming content from YouTube TV. The smart display is a big digital photo-frame for your kitchen.

  • Published: May 8, 2019 9:15 AM IST
Google Nest Hub Max lead

Source: Google

Google I/O 2019 had more hardware announcements than software announcements last night. At I/O 2019, Google announced the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL as cheaper smartphones offering an experience similar to the more premium Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL devices. While the smartphones were a big attraction, Google also detailed its vision for the smart home and connected devices. Google is finally bringing its Nest brand under the connected home division and renamed the Home Hub to Nest Hub. At the event, the search giant also introduced a new device called the Nest Hub Max, which is basically a larger version of the Nest Hub, offering more features.

For starters, the Nest Hub Max features a 10-inch display and will compete with the new Amazon Echo Show. The smart display, as one would expect, is powered by Google Assistant and has a camera on top that can be used to make video calls or for monitoring your home security. The display, like the Home Hub, is matte and can adjust the temperature according to indoor lighting. The Nest Hub Max’s larger display makes it an ideal digital photo frame and it uses Google Photos to display your images. It also has a dedicated home view dashboard to control your connected devices.

Google Pixel 3a XL First Impressions: It’s all about the camera and software

Also Read

Google Pixel 3a XL First Impressions: It’s all about the camera and software

Google is pitching the Nest Hub Max as the new kitchen TV since it is capable of streaming your favorite live shows and sports on YouTube TV with subscription. It can also be used to look up for recipes and even learn how to cook via YouTube videos. The Nest Hub Max has a rear-facing woofer for full stereo sound support. Another feature of the Nest Hub Max is the camera at the front, also dubbed as Nest Cam. It can be turned on when you are away and check on things right from the Nest app on your phone.

The Nest Hub Max owners will be able to see their event history, enable Home/Away assist and the camera can send a notification if it detects motion. Google has also integrated Duo for video calling. The coolest feature of Nest Hub Max is the option to just look at the device and raise your hand to pause your media. Like the Nest Hub, the Hub Max can be used by multiple people using Voice Match and Google will offer tailored suggestions for the person. This year, it is adding another new feature called Face Match, a facial recognition system that creates a face model and processes it locally, ensuring the camera data never leaves the device.

Watch: Android Q How to install

“Whenever you walk in front of the camera, Nest Hub Max recognizes you and shows just your information, not anyone else’s. So in the morning, when you walk into the kitchen, the Assistant knows to greet you with your calendar, commuting details, the weather, and other information you need to start your day,” Rishi Chandra, Vice President of Product and General Manager, Google Home and Nest, said in a blog post.

The Nest Hub Max will be available later this summer in the US for $229 via Google Store and at Best Buy, Target, Home Depot and other retailers. It will also be available in the UK for £219 and in Australia for AUS$349. At I/O 2019, Google also announced that it is expanding Nest Hub to 12 new countries. The Nest Hub, which has received a price cut and now starts at $129, will soon be available in India as well.

  • Published Date: May 8, 2019 9:15 AM IST

Editor's Pick

Sachin Saga VR Review
Gaming
Sachin Saga VR Review
Google Nest Hub Max is a big digital photo frame for your kitchen

News

Google Nest Hub Max is a big digital photo frame for your kitchen

Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL pre-registrations start today

News

Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL pre-registrations start today

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro India sale today: Check offers

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro India sale today: Check offers

Google Pixel 3a XL Hands on and First Impressions

Review

Google Pixel 3a XL Hands on and First Impressions

Most Popular

Google Pixel 3a XL Hands on and First Impressions

Nokia 4.2 Review

Xiaomi Redmi 7 Review

Samsung Galaxy A70 Review

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 Review

Google Nest Hub Max is a big digital photo frame for your kitchen

4 in 10 Indians want ban on PUBG: Study

Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL pre-registrations start today

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro India sale today: Check offers

Google I/O 2019 LIVE updates

UFS 3.0 could be OnePlus 7 Pro s best feature; here s why

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google Nest Hub Max is a big digital photo frame for your kitchen

News

Google Nest Hub Max is a big digital photo frame for your kitchen
Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL pre-registrations start today

News

Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL pre-registrations start today
Google Pixel 3a XL Hands on and First Impressions

Review

Google Pixel 3a XL Hands on and First Impressions
Google I/O 2019 LIVE updates

News

Google I/O 2019 LIVE updates
Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL launched at I/O 2019

News

Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL launched at I/O 2019

हिंदी समाचार

Honor 20 Lite हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro आज दोपहर 12 बजे फ्लैश सेल के लिए होगा उपलब्ध, यहां से खरीदें

Google Pixel 3a और Pixel 3a XL smartphone भारत में आज सुबह 10 बजे से Flipkart पर Pre-Order के लिए होंगे उपलब्ध

Google I/O 2019: Google Pixel 3a और Pixel 3a XL हुए लॉन्च, भारत में 39,999 रुपये और 44,499 होगी कीमत, 15 मई से बिक्री के लिए होंगे उपलब्ध

Google I/O 2019: Android Q Beta अब Pixel फोन के अलावा OnePlus 6T, Xperia XZ3, Nokia 8.1 समेत 15 स्मार्टफोन के लिए हुआ रिलीज

News

Google Nest Hub Max is a big digital photo frame for your kitchen
News
Google Nest Hub Max is a big digital photo frame for your kitchen
4 in 10 Indians want ban on PUBG: Study

News

4 in 10 Indians want ban on PUBG: Study
Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL pre-registrations start today

News

Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL pre-registrations start today
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro India sale today: Check offers

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro India sale today: Check offers
Google I/O 2019 LIVE updates

News

Google I/O 2019 LIVE updates