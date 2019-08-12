Google Nest Hub may launch in India next week for Rs 8,999

It looks like Google is planning to launch its smart home speaker, the Google Nest Hub in India. A new report online has indicated that the company is planning to launch the smart speaker in the market for a starting price of Rs 8,999. Google Nest Hub is a 7-inch Smart display-cum-speaker that the company launched last year. Google has already launched a larger version of the smart display this year at I/0 2019. The larger version, the Nest Hub Max features a 10-inch display.

Google Nest Hub details

According to a report by MySmartPrice, the company is planning to launch the smart display-cum-speaker next week. It also indicated that the company may launch the Google Nest Hub in 11 other countries at the same time. The company is currently selling the Nest Hub for $129 in the United States. The rumored launch price in India is quite close to the price in the United States. If you have not heard about Nest Hub devices then don’t worry. It is similar to Google Home smart speakers with one key difference, the inclusion of a display.

The display provides a number of additional features including watching videos, check out photos, and other visual information. It competes directly with the Amazon Echo Show, another smart display-cum-speaker. Nest Hub users can use built-in Assistant to play videos, songs, and movies with voice commands. Other features are similar to what is available on Google Home speaker including checking traffic, weather, or asking queries.

As previously reported, Google Nest Hub uses Wi-Fi to connect to the internet and does not come with any other connectivity option. Users can use the “Home” app to connect and control Nest Hub from their smartphone over the same Wi-Fi network. For some context, Amazon Echo Show 5 is available for purchase on Amazon India for Rs 8,999.