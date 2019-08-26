comscore Google Nest Hub India launch: Price, offers, review, features
  Google Nest Hub with 7-inch display launched in India, priced at Rs 9,999
Google Nest Hub with 7-inch display launched in India, priced at Rs 9,999

Google first unveiled the Nest Hub in the US back in October last year. In India, the smart display will compete against the Amazon Echo Show 5.

  Published: August 26, 2019 9:42 AM IST
Competition in India’s smart speaker/display segment is getting hotter by the day. The two main protagonists – Amazon and Google – continue to outdo each other. The latest product in this segment for the Indian consumer is the Google Nest Hub. Read on to find out everything about the Google Nest Hub India launch.

Google Nest Hub India launch details

In line with earlier rumors, the 7-inch Nest Hub has launched in India with a price tag of Rs 9,999. You can head over to Flipkart, Tata CLiQ, Croma or Reliance Digital to get your hands on the latest Google product. Buyers can choose from Chalk and Charcoal color options.

As a part of the launch, Google has announced an interesting offer. The company is essentially bundling a Xiaomi Mi Security Camera worth Rs 1,799 with the Nest Hub. This is a limited time offer and is available via Flipkart and Tata CLiQ.

Features, specifications

The Nest Hub is basically a 7-inch Smart display-cum-speaker, which first launched in October last year. Since then, the company has already launched a larger variant, called Nest Hub Max. This smart display with a 10-inch screen was unveiled at I/O 2019.

The Nest Hub is capable of controlling over 200 million products from over 3,500 brands. Some of these brands include Xiaomi, Yeelight, LG, Philips Hue, Syska, TP-Link, and more. As you’d guessed by now, the smart display comes with built-in Google Assistant. The digital assistant lets you control most of these products using just your voice.

Unlike Google’s smart speakers, the Nest Hub has the advantage of boasting a display. This makes it optimized for YouTube, and it also comes with a whole host of video content out-of-the-box. Some of the content providers include YouTube Music, Gaana, Spotify, NDTV Food, Tarladalal.com, news content from NDTV, and various kid shows like Chhota Bheem.

  • Published Date: August 26, 2019 9:42 AM IST

