Google is set to launch a slew of products on 30 September. In addition to this Pixel 5, we will also see the new Chromecast and Nest speaker from the brand. And ahead of the launch, we’ve got a closer look at the other two products this week. The official renders of these products have leaked on the internet. We also clearly see the new design of both these products, powered by Google Assistant. Also Read - Paytm app back on Google Play after short pulldown concerning policy violations

As you can see here, the new Chromecast version not only gets a fresh design as quoted in the report, but also comes with a remote now. This change was part of the feedback that Google got from its users. And considering how Amazon and Roku offer remote with their streaming devices, this was inevitable. Also Read - Google launches Meet video conferencing hardware 'Series One'

It will come powered by a quad-core processor with Mali GPU and most likely offered with 2GB of RAM and 16GB internal storage. All this hardware will make sure the performance of the new Chromecast matches up to its rivals in the segment. The use of remote also points us to a different approach with the upcoming Chromecast. Not only will you be able to cast from mobile to TV, the device will be powered by Android TV ecosystem.

Moving on, you have the Nest speaker that’s neither circular nor rectangular in shape. The new version has a unique design approach, something which we like. There are four LED lights to signal its status to the user. It still gets textured finish but the physical buttons are likely replaced with touch-sensitive controls. All these changes could bump up the price of the speaker but we’ll know more about that in the coming week.



Google has finally given us a date for the launch of the new Pixel 5 smartphone. The company is set to host its launch event on September 30, where the new Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G will be announced. The event is also going to see the new Google TV streaming dongle and Nest smart speaker.