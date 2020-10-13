Google has wide array of smart products in the market. And to sell them, it has the Nest division which has launched its new-look thermostat this week. Priced at $129 (Rs 9,417), the Nest Thermostat features a new design and comes with swipe and tap interface. But more importantly, the device gets the Soli radar chip which is able to identify the number of people in a room. But unlike its most crucial use case of hand-gesture support, Google is using the technology for motion sensing only. Also Read - Google launches Nest Audio smart speaker in India at Rs 6,999: Check sale details

Google claims the new Nest Thermostat is made from 49 percent recycled plastic. The device is designed to work in small rooms or condos. Which explains its smaller form factor and price range as well. It has intuitive features which allows users to get the room’s temperature set depending on the time of the day, or night. You can even schedule it, and keep it ready for the latter part of the day. And with the soli radar, the Nest Thermostat will lower the temperature when nobody is at home. Also Read - Google Pixel 4a launched in India at Rs 29,999, sale on Flipkart starting October 16

It would have made sense for Google to fully optimise the benefits of the soli radar technology. Having said that, it could be possible that future iterations of the Nest thermostat, or the expensive ones get it. Also Read - Vivo V20 to beat Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G as first smartphone with Android 11 out of the box

Google Pixel 4a launched in India

Google Pixel 4a will be made available on Flipkart as part of Big Billion Day Specials sale starting Friday, October 16. It comes in one variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage in India for Rs 29,999. The phone comes equipped with a 5.81-inch full-HD+ OLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and HDR support. You get a modern punch-hole display design. It comes powered by octa-core Snapdragon 730G chipset and the phone features a small 3,140mAh battery with 18W adapter.

