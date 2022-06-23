Google News Returns To Spain After Eight Long Years

Google has announced that it has returned to Spain after a period of eight years. The search giant made this announcement on the global 20th anniversary of Google News. The News aggregating service is back due to an updated copyright law allowing Spanish media outlets – big and small – to make their own decisions about how their content can be discovered and how they want to monetise that content. Also Read - Google celebrates Pride Month with new label for LGBTQ+ businesses in Maps, Search

Google will be bringing back the Google News application for both Android and iOS. Using the new platform Spanish readers will be able to access stories from a wide range of news sources. The stories will include news about local communities, explainers for breaking news topics of the day nationally and globally, and seeing which stories have been fact-checked by independent organizations. Also Read - Former employees sue Tesla over 'mass layoff' decision

A statement released by the search giant said, “Google News directs readers to publishers’ websites when they click on links – helping drive traffic to their content, where they can show ads and incentivize readers to subscribe. Research showed news consumption in Spain fell when we had to shut down Google News in 2014, and this led to a 10% reduction in traffic to Spanish publishers’ websites — with the greatest impact on smaller publishers.” Also Read - Mark Zuckerberg shows off Meta's virtual reality headset prototypes: Check details

Apart from bringing the news platform back to Spain, Google will be working with publishers to reach agreements and bring Google News Showcase to the country as soon as possible. Google News Showcase is a licensing program that pays publishers to curate content for story panels on Google News and Discover. Google has also provided assurance that it will continue to invest in products, programs, and funding via the Google News Initiative.

The statement further read, “We hope the return of Google News to Spain helps more people find the news they’re looking for, from diverse, authoritative publishers of all sizes from Spain and beyond, and provides even more support to the journalists and publishers who work tirelessly to deliver the news.”