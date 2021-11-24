comscore Google News Showcase gets support for Malayalam and Bengali
Google News Showcase gets support for Malayalam and Bengali

With the introduction of Malayalam and Bengali, more users will be able to get access to news via Google News and Discover platforms in their own languages.

Google News

Google has added Malayalam and Bengali to its News Showcase. This according to the company will help more readers get access to news in their own languages. With the addition of these two languages, Google now offers news from over 60 partners representing more than 100 publications in 8 languages. Also Read - Over 600 illegal loan lending apps available on different App stores in India: RBI report

“We continue to work with publishers of all kinds — from digital natives to regional media in India to help them to engage with readers and deliver trusted information across our platforms,” said Google. Also Read - Google Pixel 6a key specifications appear online, tipped to get custom Tensor chipset

Google claims to be delighted to partner with the Indian news industry and support new digital formats and innovations to build a sustainable, independent and diverse news ecosystem. Also Read - This six-year-old smartphone just got Android 10: Why do other OEMs abandon old devices?

Earlier this year, Google News Showcase announced the expansion of its online experience and licensing program to support news organisations and readers to India. Later it announced the addition of support for four regional languages including Kannada, Marathi, Tamil and Telugu, in addition to the already prevalent English and Hindi languages.

With the introduction of Malayalam and Bengali, more users will be able to get access to news via Google News and Discover platforms in their own languages.

In other news, Google during its Google for India 2021 event announced a list of India specific changes that it will be implementing like the decision to add Hindi to Google Pay’s default language. The company will make the app available in both English and Hindi for the ease of its customers. The company also revealed that the Pay option will be able to recognise voice to be able to transfer money directly to bank accounts without physically typing the entire account number and IFSC code.

Google Assistant has also got an update, which will allow users to use the AI for the end-to-end Covid-19 vaccination process. This feature using AI will book a vaccination slot using your Aadhaar number.

  Published Date: November 24, 2021 9:22 PM IST

Best Sellers