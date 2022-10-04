Google October Event 2022: Pixel 7 series smartphones, Pixel Watch and more to launch on October 6

Google is set to launch its Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro and its first-ever Pixel Watch on October 7. At the event, Google has confirmed that along with the Pixel 7 series, the Pixel Watch would also be unveiled. Google has also revealed that the new Nest smart home portfolio will make its debut on the same day. “All of the devices will be shoppable the same day at GoogleStore.com or if you’re in the New York City area, visit our physical Google Stores to check them out in person,” Google notes in its blog. Also Read - Everything we know about the Google Pixel 7 series so far

Google Pixel 7 Pro Price And Specifications:

In terms of specifications, the upcoming Google Pixel 7 Pro will feature a 6.7-inch OLED display with QHD+ resolution. It is tipped to come with a 120Hz refresh rate and supports LTPO. Additionally, the smartphone is confirmed to be powered by the Google Tensor G2 chipset. It is expected to offer up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. Pixel 7 Pro is likely to run on Android 13.

In terms optics, the smartphone is expected to feature a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 48MP telephoto camera. For selfies and videos, the Pixel 7 Pro might come with an 11MP front-facing camera. Google Pixel 7 Pro will be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging. The smartphone is also expected to come with support for wireless charging.

According to the listing on Amazon, the Pixel 7 could come at a price of $599 for the 128GB storage model. It is the same price as the Pixel 6, which means Google is likely not asking for any premium for the new generation.

Google Pixel 7 Price And Specifications:

The Pixel 7 will feature a 6.3-inch flat-screen display with a Full-HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The Pixel 7 Pro, on the other hand, will feature a large 6.7-inch panel with a Quad-HD+ resolution and 12oHz refresh rate. Both will have a punch-hole design for the selfie camera.

The Pixel 7 will have a dual camera system with a 50MP main lens and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. The Pixel 7 Pro will feature a triple camera system with a 50MP main lens, 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 48MP telephoto lens with support for 5x optical zoom and LDAF. It will be powered by the Tensor G2 chipset and have up to 8GB of RAM.

The Pixel 7 will pack a 4,700mAh battery, whereas, the Pixel 7 Pro will have a 5,000mAh cell. According to a listing online, the Google Pixel 7 will start at $599 (roughly Rs 48,800).

Google Pixel Watch Price And Specifications

Google recently released a new video teaser that puts the spotlight on the Pixel Watch to hint that it is coming for the Apple Watch. Pixel Watch’s latest marketing video confirms the Pixel Watch will be a high-end wearable with a design that certainly looks fresh and appealing. Amazon’s listing for the Pixel Watch has revealed its specifications and features, such as real-time heart rate monitoring, smart home automation support, workout modes, emergency dialling, 5ATM water resistance, Fast Pair for Pixel Buds, and Corning Gorilla Glass protection on the display.

Google’s upcoming Pixel Watch was listed on Amazon at a price of EUR 356.79, which translates to roughly Rs 29,000. On the other hand, a previous leak suggested the US price of the Pixel Watch would be $349, which also is roughly Rs 29,000.