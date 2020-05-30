comscore Google offers Dunzo delivery through Pay app | BGR India
Google offers Dunzo delivery through Pay app

The service works through Google's payment app in India and you don't have to download another app for it.

  Published: May 30, 2020 2:32 PM IST
Google in India now offers grocery delivery from Dunzo through its payment app. The company has joined hands with the delivery startup which enables people to book delivery of items and grocery. This can be done without having to download another app. With this partnership Google’s has indirectly entered the Indian delivery segment. It competes with Amazon and Zomato among others. Also Read - MobiKwik temporarily taken down from Google Play Store for promoting Aarogya Setu

Offering the service through Google Pay ensures Google relies on Dunzo for its on-ground network. This way, Dunzo gets access to its payment Pay app users. As per the latest reports, Pay has over 67 million users in India, where it competes with Paytm and PhonePe. Adding delivery to its catalogue is an interesting move. With the pandemic forcing many people to stay indoors, e-commerce delivery got the nod from the Indian government. And Google seems to be joining the party with this partnership. Also Read - TikTok rating back to 4.4 after Google deletes more than 8 million reviews from Play Store

How Dunzo works via Google Pay?

To use this feature, head over to Google Pay, scroll down to the business section and click on explore. Now, you will notice Spots section, from where you can select Dunzo. The delivery service app will open up in a new window from where orders can be placed. Also Read - Google plans to take 5 percent stake in Vodafone Idea Ltd: Report

The service is available in select parts of the country, and you can check for your region.

Google is exploring the idea of picking up stake in Vodafone Idea Limited. The search giant is reportedly considering  purchase of 5 percent stake in Vodafone’s struggling India business. According to Financial Times, Google’s move would pit the search giant against Facebook in the world’s fastest-growing mobile market. Jio Platforms, the subsidiary of Reliance Industries, has seen intense interest in the recent weeks.

With the adoption of its payments service – Google Pay – reaching a critical mass, Google is looking for more investment in the market. With anti-China sentiment, the US tech giants could easily make sweeping investments in India’s telecom market.

Story Timeline

