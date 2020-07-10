comscore Google confirms Nest smart speaker for 2020, teases video and image
Google officially confirms new Nest smart speaker for 2020, teases video and image

Google has also shared a brief teaser video that shows the speaker being used in the background.

  Published: July 10, 2020 4:45 PM IST
Google has released a photo of an upcoming Nest smart speaker to multiple media outlets, referring to it only as “what the Nest team is working on from home.” The speaker looks somewhere between the pillowy Nest Mini and the larger Google Home Max with rounded corners, a soft blue-gray texture and Google Assistant‘s dotted lights with a similar ability to stand vertically, reports The Verge. Also Read - Google Maps gets an all-new feature; This will make traveling faster

Google has also shared a brief teaser video that shows the speaker being used in the background. A recent documentation of the product also confirms that there will be Wi-Fi and Bluetooth capabilities, and a 30-watt DC power supply. There’s still no apparent USB-C port or aux input. The newest device recently went through the FCC with the name GXCA6. Also Read - TakaTak app is TikTok rival from MX Player; Available on Google Play store

Meanwhile, there is no word on when this new Nest speaker will be revealed in full or released. The company last month rolled out a group calling feature on Nest Hub Max where users can make group video calls with Duo and Google Meet.

The company has also rolled out a software update to make both Nest Wi-Fi and Google Wi-Fi work even more smoothly as you participate in video calls or play games.

To note, Google is holding a virtual “Hey Google” Smart Home Summit on July 8. The company website notes that you’ll need to register to watch the event. The current COVID-19 scenario has made it difficult for Google to meet developers at I/O and EMEA Smart Home Summit. But the company decided to take things virtual.

“We’ve seen a shift in how users are interacting with their devices at home, and we are continuing to build toward a more helpful home. Join Michele Turner, Director of Product Management, to hear about the latest tools and capabilities of our smart home API, along with how developers and device makers alike can benefit from deeper integrations with the Google Assistant ecosystem,” said Michele Turner, Director, Product Management, Smart Home Ecosystem.

Written with agency inputs

Best Sellers